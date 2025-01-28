Portsmouth v Millwall injury and team news as 11 out and 2 doubts

The Blues come in to the game on the back of a 5-1 hammering at the hands of West Brom. Thomas Waddingham scored a consolation goal but the five goals conceded to the Baggies before the hour mark did the damage. Their poor run of form on the road continues, but Pompey will hope they can continue their unbeaten run at home which stretches back to the end of October.

Millwall were victorious on their travels on Saturday, beating Luton Town 1-0. It was a positive result for Pompey, who are only three points ahead of the Hatters. Millwall with the win are now 16th, seven points above the relegation zone.

This is the first time the two sides will be meeting in the league this season after the match was postponed following an electrical failure in November. Pompey and Millwall played in the Carabao Cup in mid-August with the Lions coming out on top. The goalscorer Romain Esse is no longer with Millwall and has since joined Crystal Palace, scoring on his debut last Sunday.

All the other teams around Pompey have played a game more so they must take this opportunity to move away from the bottom three. Should John Mousinho's men win then they would move up to 18th, overtaking Cardiff City, and providing a five-point gap over Derby County.

Going in to the match, Pompey have lost just two of their last 19 home league games against Millwall, conceding more than one goal in just three of those matches. Millwall though have won the last two league meetings between the two sides and are on the search for a third.

Pompey's home form to be exact is six wins in their last seven, and in each of their last four games, they've scored more than two goals. Millwall's away form on a Tuesday isn't great either, having only won one of their last nine games.

Here’s the latest injury details from both camps.

1 . Regan Poole - out Hasn't trained since picking up a hamstring injury against Norwich City over a month ago. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

2 . Regan Poole - out (continued) John Mousinho said: 'Regan’s not quite there yet, he is still a couple of weeks away from getting back on the training ground, so is a bit behind. ‘The hamstring has niggled and stayed there for a bit longer than we thought and he felt his calf a bit on that side as well. ‘It’s all a consequence of the knee surgery he’s had, these things definitely happen when you’ve had knee surgery and everything else. He’s knocked out of balance. ‘The ACL is stronger than it has ever been, but you have a hamstring graft on that side, it affects the calf, it affects the hip, all these sorts of things.' | National World Photo: Pro Sport Images Photo Sales

3 . Ibane Bowat - out The transfer deadline day arrival from Fulham is out for the rest of the season after picking up a knee injury in training back in September. | Portsmouth FC Photo Sales