Portsmouth v MK Dons: team news, predicted XIs, how to watch the game, keys stats and form guides
Pompey host MK Dons today in their first match at Fratton Park since December 11
Here’s all you need to know ahead of kick-off (3pm).
Pompey team news
The Blues have no fresh injury concerns, with Danny Cowley having a plethora of options to choose from.
Jayden Reid remains sidelined with a long-term injury but is back in light training.
Gavin Bazunu is expected to return to the starting XI, with Alex Bass playing the last two EFL Trophy fixtures.
The league game will come too soon for both Clark Robertson and Ryan Tunnicliffe to start, despite playing against Cambridge in the Papa John’s Trophy.
But both will be on the bench.
Predicted line-up: Gavin Bazunu, Mahlon Romeo, Kieron Freeman Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie, Lee Brown, Joe Morrell, Shaun Williams, Marcus Harness, Ronan Curtis, George Hirst Subs: Alex Bass, Clark Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Reeco Hackett, Michael Jacobs, Louis Thompson, John Marquis.
MK Dons team news
The Dons could hand a debut to keeper Jamie Cumming following his loan arrival from Gillingham.
However, Franco Ravizzoli might still get the nod after his clean sheet in the victory against AFC Wimbledon in midweek.
David Kasumu (hamstring) and Aden Baldwin (knock) remain doubts.
Fleetwood-linked Zak Jules is unlikely to be involved as he closes in on a move away from Stadium MK.
Predicted line-up: Franco Ravizzoli, Warren O’Hora, Harry Darling, Dean Lewington, Tennai Watson, Matt O’Riley, Ethan Robson, Daniel Harvie, Theo Corbeanu, Mohamed Eisa, Scott Twine. Subs: Jamie Cumming, Ethan Chislett, Dapo Mebude, Egil Kaja, Zaki Oualah, Paul Osew, Aaron Cosgrave
Matchday odds (Bet365)
Pompey: 5/4
1-0 13/2, 2-0 10/1, 2-1 17/2, 3-0 20/1, 3-1 18/1, 3-2 28/1
MK Dons: 23/10
1-0 8/1, 2-0 14/1, 2-1 11/1, 3-0 33/1, 3-1 25/1, 3-2 33/1
Draw: 23/10
0-0 8/1, 1-1 5/1, 2-2 14/1, 3-3 50/1
Referee
Scott Oldham
Key Stats (All competitions)
Pompey
Record this season: P31 W13 D7 L11
League Position: 8th (37 points)
Top goalscorer: Marcus Harness (10)
Most Assists: Ronan Curtis & Ryan Tunnicliffe (4)
Discipline: 43 yellow cards, 1 red card
MK Dons
Record this season: P33 W14 D10 L9
League Position: 5th (43 points)
Top goalscorer: Scott Twine (11)
Most assists: Scott Twine (8)
Discipline: 40 yellow cards, 3 red card
Form guide
Pompey
L 2-1 Cambridge United (A) – League One
W 3-2 Exeter (A) – Papa John’s Trophy
D 0-0 Cambridge United (A) – League One
W 2-0 v Morecambe (H) - League One
D 0-0 v Sheffield Wednesday (H) - League One
MK Dons
W 1-0 AFC Wimbledon (H) – League One
D 1-1 Accrington (A) – League One
L 1-0 Charlton (A) – Papa John’s Trophy
D 0-0 Gillingham (H) – League One
W 3-2 Lincoln (A) – League One
Other fixtures
League One (3pm kick off unless stated)
Accrington v Sunderland, AFC Wimbledon v Morecambe, Bolton v Ipswich, Cheltenham v Charlton, Crewe v Shrewsbury, Doncaster Rovers v Wigan, Fleetwood v Rotherham, Gillingham v Burton Albion, Lincoln v Cambridge United, Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle, Wycombe Wanderers v Oxford.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
Get 30 per cent off our sport subscription, which gives readers unlimited access to all our Pompey and grassroots coverage for just 9p a day, by using the promo code JanSports30. The deal expires at midnight on January 31.