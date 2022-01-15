Portsmouth v MK Dons: team news, predicted XIs, how to watch the game, keys stats and form guides

Here’s all you need to know ahead of kick-off (3pm).

Pompey team news

The Blues have no fresh injury concerns, with Danny Cowley having a plethora of options to choose from.

Jayden Reid remains sidelined with a long-term injury but is back in light training.

Gavin Bazunu is expected to return to the starting XI, with Alex Bass playing the last two EFL Trophy fixtures.

The league game will come too soon for both Clark Robertson and Ryan Tunnicliffe to start, despite playing against Cambridge in the Papa John’s Trophy.

But both will be on the bench.

Pompey play host to MK Dons today at Fratton Park

Predicted line-up: Gavin Bazunu, Mahlon Romeo, Kieron Freeman Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie, Lee Brown, Joe Morrell, Shaun Williams, Marcus Harness, Ronan Curtis, George Hirst Subs: Alex Bass, Clark Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Reeco Hackett, Michael Jacobs, Louis Thompson, John Marquis.

MK Dons team news

The Dons could hand a debut to keeper Jamie Cumming following his loan arrival from Gillingham.

However, Franco Ravizzoli might still get the nod after his clean sheet in the victory against AFC Wimbledon in midweek.

David Kasumu (hamstring) and Aden Baldwin (knock) remain doubts.

Fleetwood-linked Zak Jules is unlikely to be involved as he closes in on a move away from Stadium MK.

Predicted line-up: Franco Ravizzoli, Warren O’Hora, Harry Darling, Dean Lewington, Tennai Watson, Matt O’Riley, Ethan Robson, Daniel Harvie, Theo Corbeanu, Mohamed Eisa, Scott Twine. Subs: Jamie Cumming, Ethan Chislett, Dapo Mebude, Egil Kaja, Zaki Oualah, Paul Osew, Aaron Cosgrave

Matchday odds (Bet365)

Pompey: 5/4

1-0 13/2, 2-0 10/1, 2-1 17/2, 3-0 20/1, 3-1 18/1, 3-2 28/1

MK Dons: 23/10

1-0 8/1, 2-0 14/1, 2-1 11/1, 3-0 33/1, 3-1 25/1, 3-2 33/1

Draw: 23/10

0-0 8/1, 1-1 5/1, 2-2 14/1, 3-3 50/1

Referee

Scott Oldham

Key Stats (All competitions)

Pompey

Record this season: P31 W13 D7 L11

League Position: 8th (37 points)

Top goalscorer: Marcus Harness (10)

Most Assists: Ronan Curtis & Ryan Tunnicliffe (4)

Discipline: 43 yellow cards, 1 red card

MK Dons

Record this season: P33 W14 D10 L9

League Position: 5th (43 points)

Top goalscorer: Scott Twine (11)

Most assists: Scott Twine (8)

Discipline: 40 yellow cards, 3 red card

Form guide

Pompey

L 2-1 Cambridge United (A) – League One

W 3-2 Exeter (A) – Papa John’s Trophy

D 0-0 Cambridge United (A) – League One

W 2-0 v Morecambe (H) - League One

D 0-0 v Sheffield Wednesday (H) - League One

MK Dons

W 1-0 AFC Wimbledon (H) – League One

D 1-1 Accrington (A) – League One

L 1-0 Charlton (A) – Papa John’s Trophy

D 0-0 Gillingham (H) – League One

W 3-2 Lincoln (A) – League One

Other fixtures

League One (3pm kick off unless stated)

Accrington v Sunderland, AFC Wimbledon v Morecambe, Bolton v Ipswich, Cheltenham v Charlton, Crewe v Shrewsbury, Doncaster Rovers v Wigan, Fleetwood v Rotherham, Gillingham v Burton Albion, Lincoln v Cambridge United, Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle, Wycombe Wanderers v Oxford.

