Here’s all you need to know ahead of kick-off (3pm).

Pompey team news

The sickness bug which has thwarted Danny Cowley’s pre-match preparations for the past two games is still having an impact.

On Thursday, the Pompey head coach revealed that both Joe Morrell and Michael Jacobs are still suffering, although could still be available for the Fratton Park visit of Morecambe.

However, also on Thursday morning, the Blues boss received a text which informed him of another case within his ranks – but he refused to name the player affected.

With the bug (not Covid) still clearly present in his squad, Cowley was reporting he had 14 fit senior players for the game against the Shrimpers.

With John Marquis and Ellis Harrison both back from injury, he admitted their options to freshen up his attack.

Pompey play host to Morecambe today in League One

But there’s little room for manoeuvre elsewhere in the team as sickness and injuries continue to take their toll.

Predicted line-up: Gavin Bazunu, Kieron Freeman, Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie, Mahlon Romeo, Shaun Williams, Miguel Azeez, Reeco Hackett, Marcus Harness, Ronan Curtis, George Hirst. Subs: Alex Bass, Harvey Hughes, Joe Morrell, Michael Jacobs, Gassan Ahadme, John Marquis, Ellis Harrison.

Morecambe team news

Like Pompey, Morecambe have had their injuries in recent weeks – but they’ve had a steady flow of players returning.

Shayon Harrison, Johah Ayunga, Courtney Duffus, Ryan McLoughlin, Andre Da Silva Mendes and Arthur Gnahoua have been absent for one thing or another, along with Jonathn Obika.

All but Mendes and Harrison featured in the 5-0 hammering against Sunderland in midweek – but whether boss Stephen Robinson makes changes after that hammering remains to be seen.

One player sure to start against Pompey, though, is striker Cole Stockton, who has 16 goals in all competitions this season.

Predicted line-up: Anthony O’Connor

Kyle Letheren, Ryan McLaughlin, Greg Leigh, Anthony O’Connor, Callum Jones, Cole Stockton, Shane McLouyghlin, Ryan Delaney, Jonah Ayunga, Alfie McCalmont, Arthur Gnahoua.

Subs not used: Jokull Andrésson, Wes McDonald, Ryan Cooney, Scott Wootton, Toumani Diagouraga, Adam Phillips, Courtney Duffus.

Matchday odds (Bet365)

Pompey: 11/20

1-0 6/1, 2-0 13/2, 2-1 15/2, 3-0 10/1, 3-1 12/1, 3-2 22/1

Morecambe: 5/1

1-0 14/1, 2-0 28/1, 2-1 16/1, 3-0 50/1, 3-1 40/1, 3-2 40/1

Draw: 16/5

0-0 11/1, 1-1 7/1, 2-2 16/1, 3-3 50/1

Referee

Charle Breakspear

Key Stats (All competitions)

Pompey

Record this season: P27 W11 D6 L10

League position: (9th – 33 points)

Top Scorer: Marcus Harness (9)

Top Assists: Ryan Tunnicliffe (4)

Discipline: 36 yellow, 1 red

Morecambe

Record this season: P27 W8 D5 L14

League position: (20th – 19 points)

Top Scorer: Cole Stockton (15)

Top Assists: Arthur Gnahoua (4)

Discipline: 35 yellow, 1 red

Form guide

Pompey

D 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday (H) – League One

L 2-1 Harrogate (H) – FA Cup

W 1-0 Gillingham (A) – League One

W 3-0 Lincoln (A) – League One

W 2-1 AFC Wimbledon (H) – League One

Morecambe

L 5-0 Sunderland (A) – League One

W 1-0 Buxton (A) – FA Cup

L 4-0 MK Dons (H) – League One

D 2-2 Charlton (H) – League One

W 2-1 Fleetwood (A) – League One

Other fixtures (3pm kick-offs unless stated)