Portsmouth v Northampton: first-half pictures from Leasing.com Trophy
Check out our pictures from Pompey’s Leasing.com Trophy second-round fixture against Northampton.
The score was 1-1 at the break, with Leon Maloney’s first senior goal for the Blues on 39 minutes cancelling out Michael Harriman’s 12th-minute opener.
1. Kenny Jackett
Pompey v Northampton in the Leasing.com Trophy Picture: Sean Ryan
Sean Ryan
JPIMedia
2. Marcus Harness
Pompey v Northampton in the Leasing.com Trophy Picture: Sean Ryan
Sean Ryan
JPIMedia
3. Andy Cannon
Pompey v Northampton in the Leasing.com Trophy Picture: Sean Ryan
Sean Ryan
JPIMedia
4. Leon Maloney
Pompey v Northampton in the Leasing.com Trophy Picture: Sean Ryan
Sean Ryan
JPIMedia
View more