Portsmouth v Northampton: LIVE build-up and updates of the EFL Trophy clash at Fratton Park Pompey face Northampton in the EFL Trophy at Fratton Park. Share this article Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Join Will Rooney for live updates of Pompey’s EFL Trophy second-round clash against Northampton at Fratton Park. Don’t forget to hit refresh to get the latest match action... This is where Portsmouth will finish in League One this season - according to data experts Portsmouth v Northampton: team news, match odds and form guides ahead of Fratton Park fixture