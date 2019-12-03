Have your say

Pompey play host to League Two Northampton in the EFL Trophy tonight.

Both teams go into the second-round fixture in good form.

Pompey defender Sean Raggett Picture: Daniel Chesterton

Pompey are currently on a five-match winning streak and are unbeaten in eight outings.

Meanwhile, Northampton have won their past four games, with seven of their past eight matches ending in victories.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the game (7.45pm kick off).

Pompey team news

Tom Naylor and Ross McCrorie handed Pompey an injury boost by returning to training on Monday.

Both had been absent for recent games because of hamstring setbacks. But while manager Kenny Jackett indicated an instant recall to the Blues’ match-day squad, Saturday’s home game against Peterborough in League One looks a more likely return date.

Central defender Sean Raggett is expected to start – alongside Paul Downing – in defence following his return from an abductor injury.

Meanwhile, Andy Cannon is likely to earn his first starting XI place since the trip to Oxford in the group stages of the EFL Trophy.

Youngsters Alex Bass, Harvey Rew and Leon Maloney are also expected to feature as Jackett continues his approach of giving youth a chance in the competition.

Likely line-up: Alex Bass, James Bolton, Paul Downing, Sean Raggett, Anton Walkes, Andy Cannon, Harvey Rew, Marcus Harness, Gareth Evans, Leon Maloney, Brett Pitman. Subs: Luke McGee, Matt Casey, Brandon Haunstrup, Ben Close, Josh Flint, Eoin Teggart, Bradley Lethbridge.

Northampton team news

Northampton have already used 20 players in this season’s EFL Trophy to date.

And manager Keith Curle looks set to utilise his squad again for the visit to Fratton Park.

Regular first-teamers Jordan Turnbull, Scott Wharton, Sam Hoskins, Chris Lines and Andy Williams are likely to feature as the Cobblers look to stretch their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine games.

But Curle may opt to call on several fringe players as high-flying Northampton keep one eye on Saturday’s League Two game against fellow promotion-chasers Exeter.

Likely line-up: Andrew Fisher, Charlie Goode, Jordan Turnbull, Scott Wharton, Alan McCormack, Shaun McWilliams, Chris Lines, Scott Pollock, Sam Hoskins, Harry Smith, Andy Williams. Subs: David Cornell, Nicky Adams, Ryan Watson, Billy Waters, Mathew Warburton, Vadaine Oliver, Reece Hall-Johnson.

Match odds

Pompey: 2/5

1-0 6/1, 2-0 11/2, 2-1 7/1, 3-0 8/1, 3-1 10/1, 3-2 22/1

Northampton: 13/2

1-0 18/1, 2-0 45/1, 2-1 20/1, 3-0 125/1, 3-1 66/1, 3-2 55/1

Draw: 7/2

0-0 12/1, 1-1 7/1, 2-2 16/1, 3-3 66/1

Head to head

Pompey

P25 W13 D7 L5

Top scorer: Ronan Curtis and Ellis Harrison (both 7)

Most appearances: Ben Close (24)

Most assists: Ryan Williams (5)

Northampton

P25 W12 D5 L8

Top scorer: Andy Williams (6)

Most appearances: Sam Hoskins (24)

Most assists: Nicky Adams (8)

Form guide

Pompey

W 2-1 (H) Altrincham FA Cup

W 3-2 (H) Rotherham League One

W 3-0 (A) Rochdale League One

W 2-1 (A) Harrogate FA Cup

W 4-1 (H) Southend League One

Northampton

W 3-1 (H) Notts County FA Cup

W 2-0 (H) Grimsby League Two

W 4-1 (H) Crewe League Two

W 3-0 (A) Chippenham FA Cup

D 2-2 (A) Oldham League Two