Have your say

Pompey will play a weakened side against Norwich under-21s in the Leasing.com Trophy tomorrow.

Players on the periphery of Kenny Jackett's squad will feature at Fratton Park, as well as some youngsters.

Oli Hawkins is set to be involved against Norwich under-21s. Picture: Joe Pepler

Returning duo Ryan Williams and Oli Hawkins are expected to play some part having yet to have featured this campaign.

Williams has been sidelined since pre-season with a quad injury.

Hawkins, meanwhile, was first troubled with a back complaint before a foot setback put him back on the treatment table.

Ronan Curtis, Craig MacGillivray and Ross McCrorie are all back from international duty.

The latter definitely won’t play, however, after accumulating 180 minutes in Scotland under-21s' wins over San Marino and Croatia.

Leon Maloney is likely to be involved after impressing on full debut against Crawley last week.

Fellow third-year scholar Joe Hancott may also be handed his first outing since becoming the youngest player in the club's history more than two years ago.

Lee Brown (Achilles) and Marcus Harness (thigh) remain sidelined but Pompey are hoping they’ll be back for the south-coast derby against Southampton.

Jack Whatmough continues his rehab from his long-term knee problem while Bryn Morris (groin) is still unavailable.

Predicted line-up: Alex Bass; James Bolton, Sean Raggett, Matt Casey, Joe Hancott; Anton Walkes, Ben Close, Brett Pitman; Leon Maloney, Ellis Harrison, Gareth Evans.

Subs: Luke McGee, Christian Burgess, Brandon Haunstrup, Tom Naylor, Andy Cannon, Ryan Williams, Oli Hawkins.