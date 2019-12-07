Have your say

Pompey welcome Peterborough to Fratton Park today as they bid to bolster their promotion hopes.

The Blues sit seven places and four points behind Posh (third) in the League One table.

However, victory could see Kenny Jackett’s side move into the play-off positions and a point behind Darren Ferguson’s side with a game in hand.

Here’s all you need to know about the crunch game...

Pompey team news

Marcus Harness is rated 50/50 for the visit of Peterborough to Fratton Park.

The winger suffered a knock to his knee in Tuesday's EFL Trophy win against Northampton.

Pompey were leaving it until Friday morning to decide whether the former Burton man would be fit to feature.

Tom Naylor is expected to walk back into the side following his recovery from a hamstring injury.

That means Anton Walkes is likely to drop to the bench, where he’ll be joined by Ross McCrorie.

The on-loan Rangers man started in midfield against the Cobblers, following his comeback from a hamstring injury.

Yet Kenny Jackett will continue with Brandon Haunstrup at right-back – a position McCrorie filled prior to his injury

Likely line-up: Craig MacGillivray, Brandon Haunstrup, Oli Hawkins, Christian Burgess, Lee Brown, Ben Close, Tom Naylor, Ryan Williams, John Marquis, Ronan Curtis, Ellis Harrison. Subs: Alex Bass, Sean Raggett, Ross McCrorie, Anton Walkes, Brett Pitman, Gareth Evans, Marcus Harness.

Peterborough team news

Peterborough United could be without two key attacking threats for their visit to Pompey.

Marcus Maddison, who has scored 10 goals in 20 appearances this season, sat out Posh’s EFL Trophy exit at the hands of Ipswich because of illness.

Meanwhile, Siriki Dembele had to go to hospital after Wednesday night’s penalty shoot-out defeat against the Tractor Boys with a suspected broken wrist.

Both players will have their fitness checked before the game.

Definitely out for the visitors is Frazer Blake-Tracy.

Likely line-up: Christy Pym, Nathan Thompson, Mark Beevers, Frankie Kent, Dan Butler, Louis Reed, Joel Ward, Marcus Maddison, Ivan Toney, Mo Eisa, George Boyd. Subs: Aaron Chapman, Niall Mason, Rhys Bennett, Josh Knight, Alex Woodyard, Kanu, Serhat Tasdemir.

Match odds

Pompey: 21/20

1-0 15/2, 2-0 10/1, 2-1 7/1, 3-0 18/1, 3-1 14/1, 3-2 20/1

Peterborough: 9/2

1-0 11/1, 2-0 18/1, 2-1 10/1, 3-0 40/1, 3-1 25/1, 3-2 25/1

Draw: 5/2

0-0 12/1, 1-1 11/2, 2-2 11/1, 3-3 40/1

Referee

Charles Breakspear (Surrey)

Other games

Blackpool v Fleetwood Town, Bolton Wanderers v AFC Wimbledon, Bristol Rovers v Southend United, Burton Albion v Lincoln City, Coventry City v Ipswich Town, Doncaster Rovers v MK Dons, Gillingham v Sunderland, Oxford United v Shrewsbury Town, Rotherham United v Rochdale, Tranmere Rovers v Accrington Stanley.

Head to head

Pompey

P26 W14 D7 L5

Top scorer: Ronan Curtis and Ellis Harrison (both 7)

Most appearances: Ben Close (25)

Most assists: Ryan Williams (5)

Peterborough

P26 W14 D6 L6

Top scorer: Mo Eisa (14)

Most appearances: Christy Pym (24)

Most assists: Marcus Maddison (8)

Form guide

Pompey

W 2-1 (H) Northampton EFL Trophy

W 2-1 (H) Altrincham FA Cup

W 3-2 (H) Rotherham League One

W 3-0 (A) Rochdale League One

W 2-1 (A) Harrogate FA Cup

Peterborough

L 6-5 penalties (H) Ipswich EFL Trophy

W 3-0 (H) Dover FA Cup

W 1-0 (H) Burton League One

W 2-0 (H) Stevenage FA Cup

W 2-1 (H) Cambridge United EFL Trophy