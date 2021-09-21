Portsmouth v Plymouth Argyle: LIVE build-up, video, team news and commentary from Fratton Park
Pompey return to Fratton Park for the second time in 72 hours for tonight’s clash with Plymouth Argyle.
The Blues will be looking to end a miserable run against a Pilgrims side who’ve picked up back-to-back league wins and are unbeaten in third-tier action since the opening day.
Danny Cowley’s men have lost their past four games in all competitions, and are desperate to avoid that run deepening at Fratton Park.
Pompey will be hoping things go better both on and off the pitch, after Saturday’s 2-1 reverse against Cambridge United.
The game was hit by access problems for fans who endured difficulties entering the ground with new season-ticket cards.
With tonight’s game rearranged, it is not a season-ticket game with the hope that doesn’t cause its own issues for fans wanting to see the action.
We’ll be building up to the game with team news, warm-up video and analysis and insight.
Then it’s live commentary from 7.45pm as the Blues looking to get their season motoring again.
LIVE: Pompey v Plymouth Argyle
Last updated: Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 18:54
- John Marquis leads the line
- Freeman and Romeo both start
- Pompey looking to avoid fifth straight defeat
- Joe Morrell returns to the side
Plymouth team news
Here’s how the visitors line-up this evening...
TEAM NEWS:
Here’s how the Blues line-up for tonight...
5 minutes until team news...
Not long until the team news is announced for Pompey’s clash with Plymouth, Who will start up top? How many changes will there be from Saturday’s defeat?
A minute’s applause for Sophie
There will be a minute’s applause for brave, young Sophie Fairfall, who died from cancer aged just 10 on Saturday.
Portsmouth FC to hold minute's applause for Sophie Fairall who died from cancer
POMPEY will hold a minute’s applause for a brave girl who lost her battle with terminal cancer at the weekend to raise funds for the charity she supported.
The striker debate continues. Who gets the nod up front?
'We missed a lot of what John Marquis gives us' - Cowley on why axed Pompey striker could get instant recall
Danny Cowley is adamant Pompey missed John Marquis’ attacking presence in Saturday’s disappointing Cambridge United defeat.
What time would you go with tonight?
Predicted XI: The three changes and formation switch Pompey could make for tonight's Plymouth game at Fratton Park
Pompey boss Danny Cowley could make another three changes to his starting XI for tonight’s game against Plymouth as he bids to end a dismal run of results for the Blues.
Welcome to Fratton Park!
