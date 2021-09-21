Portsmouth v Plymouth: Can I watch tonight's Fratton Park game on iFollow?

Large queues formed outside the ground prior to kick-off because of new technology installed at the turnstiles.

That lead to many supporters missing the game’s 3pm start time and the club offering an apology to those caught up in the crowds that gathered outside the ground before eventually gaining entry.

Both Pompey and the fans will be hoping there’s no repeat for tonight’s game against Plymouth Argyle.

But if it’s something that would possibly sway you not to go to the match, then there’s always iFollow to fall back on.

Here’s all you need to know about the streaming service.

So, you say tonight’s game is available on iFollow?Yes, it is.

Any UK-based Pompey fan unable to get to Fratton Park for tonight’s game – or simply wants to avoid the crowds – can access the fixture via the EFL’s live streaming service.

Fratton Park will be the venue of Pompey's League One fixture against Plymouth tonight.

Only two games to date this season have been available to home-based Blues supporters to watch – Shrewsbury and AFC Wimbledon.

So the Plymouth match will be a welcome opportunity to see the team in action for those not in a position to get to Fratton Park.

All games, of course, are available to those who live outside of the UK and Ireland.

How much is it to stream the game via iFollow?

An individual video match pass costs £10 and you can sign up to watch tonight’s game as soon as you like.

What do you get for £10?

The match pass includes fantastic four-camera coverage, as well as graphics and replays.

The action is complemented by commentary from the BBC Radio Solent team of Andrew Moon and Guy Whittingham.

How do I watch on iFollow?

To watch on a desktop or laptop simply visit the Pompey website.

Click on the match centre button, then click ‘Buy a Video Match Pass’ option.

You’ll then need to either sign into your existing iFollow Pompey account or register your details.

Proceed to enter your bank details and then hit ‘Pay’.

You’ll then have the option to go straight to the match centre and watch the game.

Why are games not available on Saturdays?

All games played in midweek - home or away - can be shown live on iFollow.

No games are to be streamed live in the UK that kick-off between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on Saturdays.

This includes the international weekends.

No iFollow games are available on Saturdays as the EFL and clubs want to encourage fans to attend games in person rather than simply view them from home.