Portsmouth v Plymouth early team news: Blues to be without defensive duo again but midfielder set to return

The defensive duo sat out Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Cambridge United.

And their time on the sidelines will continue for the Pilgrims’ visit to PO4.

Ogilvie picked up a quad injury during the Hampshire Senior Cup game against Basingstoke – an injury which prevented him taking a penalty in the game.

He is currently doing gym work and is not expected to be out for a lengthy spell – but Tuesday night’s visit of Ryan Lowe’s side will come too soon.

The extent of Robertson’s injury remains more of a worry.

The Blues captain has a hip problem and the club are waiting to hear from a specialist before knowing the full extent of the injury.

Both Ogilvie and Robertson are the only left-footed centre-backs in head coach Danny Cowley’s ranks.

Pompey captain Clark Robertson

Once again, it’s likely that Paul Downing will fill the void, with Sean Raggett moving over to the left-hand side of the central defensive unit.