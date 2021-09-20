Portsmouth v Plymouth early team news: Blues to be without defensive duo again but midfielder set to return
Pompey will once again be without Clark Robertson and Connor Ogilvie for Plymouth’s visit to Fratton Park.
The defensive duo sat out Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Cambridge United.
And their time on the sidelines will continue for the Pilgrims’ visit to PO4.
Ogilvie picked up a quad injury during the Hampshire Senior Cup game against Basingstoke – an injury which prevented him taking a penalty in the game.
He is currently doing gym work and is not expected to be out for a lengthy spell – but Tuesday night’s visit of Ryan Lowe’s side will come too soon.
The extent of Robertson’s injury remains more of a worry.
The Blues captain has a hip problem and the club are waiting to hear from a specialist before knowing the full extent of the injury.
Both Ogilvie and Robertson are the only left-footed centre-backs in head coach Danny Cowley’s ranks.
Once again, it’s likely that Paul Downing will fill the void, with Sean Raggett moving over to the left-hand side of the central defensive unit.
Midfielder Joe Morell is in contention to start against Plymouth after sitting out the U’s game following a family bereavement.