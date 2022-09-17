Portsmouth v Plymouth: team news, predicted XIs, what's been said, referee, form guide and key stats

Here’s all the stats and big-match details ahead of the Fratton Park game (3pm).

What’s been said

Danny Cowley

‘I think they (Plymouth) are a really good team.

‘Last year they got 80 points and somehow missed out on the play-offs on the last day of the season, which will have been really tough for them top take.

‘I think it shows what a strong group they are in the way they have responded this season with no hangover.

‘They attacked the season, have had a really good start and have won their last four games, beating some really good teams.

Pompey play host to Plymouth today in League One

‘They play in a really good way, have tweaked their formation slightly, and sometimes you see the ambition of a club in the way they’ve recruited.

‘They’ve done that really well and managed to keep some of their best players.

‘They’re a good team and probably even better than this time last year.’

Steven Schumacher

‘They have got avenues, but predominantly what they’re doing this season is putting people under pressure by getting balls forward and getting good crosses and good deliveries into the box.

The players that they’ve signed in Colby Bishop, Joe Pigott and Dane Scarlett – they’ve all hit the ground running, playing well, so they’re getting the ball into the forward players and going from there.

‘Behind that they’ve got Pack and Lowery, who are good footballers. They can both hurst you if you give them time on the ball. And they’ve been solid at the back as well.

‘So, they’ve got a good balance to their squad at the moment.

‘They brought in 12 players, I think, over the summer so a big turnaround, changed the system a little bit and how they’re playing, but it will still be the same old tough game.

‘Every time we’ve been there for the past few years, especially last year’s game. was a real tough one and we think it will be something the same this weekend.’

Pompey team news

Pompey expect to have both Joe Rafferty and Michael Jacobs available for the game against Pilgrims.

The duo sat out Tuesday’s night’s trip to Burton with stomach muscle and groin injuries respectively.

But the pair are in contention to feature against the Pilgrims and hand manager Danny Cowley a selection problem.

Their potential involvement means only Louis Thompson and Jayden Reid remain on the treatment table.

Predicted XI: Josh Griffiths; Joe Rafferty, Michael Morrison, Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie; Owen Dale, Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery, Ronan Curtis, Colby Bishop, Dane Scarlett.

Plymouth team news

In-form Plymouth are reporting no new injury worries for their trip to Fratton Park.

That leaves manager Steven Schumacher with a welcome selection poser, with the likes of Brandan Galloway and Morgan Whittaker eager to return to the side following their moves to the bench for the Pilgrims’ 1-0 home win against Oxford on Tuesday night.

They were replaced by Macaulay Gillesphey and newly selected Republic of Ireland under-21 hopeful Finn Azaz in the starting line-up as Plymouth maintained their 100-per-cent winning start to the League One season on home turf.

Jordan Houghton, Sam Cosgrove and Niall Ennis will also be hoping to get the nod to start against the Blues in what will be a strong match-day squad.

Predicted XI: Mike Cooper, Nigel Lonwijk, Dan Scarr, Brendan Galloway, Bali Mumba, Adam Randell, Matt Butcher, Joe Edwards, Morgan Whittaker, Danny Mayor, Ryan Hardie.

Matchday odds (Bet365)

Pompey: 10/11

1-0 15/2, 2-0 17/2, 2-1 15/2, 3-0 16/1, 3-1 14/1, 3-2 22/1

Plymouth: 3/1

1-0 12/1, 2-0 20/1, 2-1 12/1, 3-0 40/1, 3-1 28/1, 3-2 33/1

Draw: 5/2

0-0 11/1, 1-1 11/2, 2-2 12/1, 3-3 40/1, 4-4 150/1.

Officials

Referee: James Bell

Assistant referees: Adam Crysell and Mark Stevens

Fourth official: Alan Young

Key Stats (all competitions)

Pompey

Record this season: P11 W7 D3 L1

League Position: 2nd

Top goalscorer: Colby Bishop (6)

Most Assists: Michael Jacobs/Marlon Pack (2)

Discipline: 12 yellows cards, 0 red cards

Plymouth

P10 W6 D1 L 3

League Position: 3rd

Top goalscorer: Finn Azaz, Morgan Whittaker and Ryan Hardie (all 3)

Most Assists: Bali Mumba and Danny Mayor (both 2)

Discipline: 11 yellows cards, 1 red card

Form guide

Pompey

W 2-0 Burton Albion (A) – League One

W 2-1 Peterborough (H) - League One

D 2-2 Crawley (A) - EFL Trophy

W 1-0 Port Vale (H) - League One

L 3-2 Newport (A) - Carabao Cup

Plymouth

W 1-0 Oxford United (H) – League One

W 3-2 Derby County (A) – League One

D 1-1 Bristol Rovers (H) – Papa John’s Trophy

W 2-0 Bolton (H) – League One

W 3-0 Forest Green (A) – League One

Other fixtures (3pm kick-off unless stated)