Kenny Jackett has to decide whether to reinstall Ronan Curtis to his starting line-up against Rochdale tomorrow.

The Irishman, was dropped to the bench for last weekend’s win at Wycombe, with Gareth Evans starting in a left-wing role following his impressive Wembley cameo.

Meanwhile, Andy Cannon won’t feature against his former club.

The midfielder returned from a quad injury in the reserves’ 1-0 win at Fulham on Tuesday.

Luke McGee (wrist) is back in training but Dion Donohue (groin) and Viv Solomon-Otabor (calf) remain out and are set to feature for the reserves next week.

Meanwhile, Zach Clough could be handed his first appearances in more than a month at Fratton Park.

The on-loan Nottingham Forest forward missed four games with an ankle problem.

However, Clough was an unused substitute in Rochdale’s 1-0 victory at Accrington Stanley on Tuesday.

Rekeil Pyke, who joined from Premier League side Huddersfield on loan in January, hasn’t featured since February 19.

The forward has been sidelined for the Dale’s past eight games but is closing in on a return.