Oli Hawkins is set to continue in central defence against Rotherham following his surprise return at Rochdale.

The versatile former Dagenham man made his first appearance for almost two months after being sidelined with a foot injury in the 3-0 victory at Spotland on Saturday.

John Marquis.

It’s likely Kenny Jackett will keep the same starting line-up from the Blues’ win in Greater Manchester.

That will mean Ellis Harrison spearheads the attack, with John Marquis operating in the number-10 role.

Tom Naylor and Ross McCrorie remain out with respective hamstring setbacks and are earmarked to be back for Peterborough’s visit to PO4 on Saturday, December 7.

Sean Raggett (adductor) could be back for this weekend’s FA Cup tie against Altrincham, however.

Jack Whatmough is in full training following his long-term knee problem and the Blues are keen to get him a reserve outing before the end of the year.

Bryn Morris faces the ‘acid test' this week to decide the next stage of his Pompey return after undergoing surgery on his abdomen.

Meanwhile, former Blues striker Michael Smith may be dropped to the bench on his return to Fratton Park.

Smith left the south coast by mutual consent in August 2017 after failing to force his way into Kenny Jackett's plans.

The marksman, who’s netted four times this season, was replaced at half-time during the Millers’ 3-2 win at MK Dons on Saturday.

He was replaced by Pompey summer target Freddie Ladapo, whose double inspired Paul Warne’s side comeback.

Chiedozie Ogbene returns from a one-match suspension and may slot into central defence.

Matt Crooks is a doubt after being replaced by Kyle Vassell at Stadium Mk.

Vassell may also miss the trip to Fratton, though, as he was due to see Rotherham’s physio department today over an issue.

Richard Wood is sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Joe Mattock has a back complaint.