Pompey welcome Rotherham to Fratton Park tonight as two sides with designs on promotion do battle.

After a stuttering start to the season, the Blues are unbeaten in their past six and moved up to 11th in the table with a 3-0 victory at Rochdale on Saturday.

A success over the Millers will put Kenny Jackett's men just two points outside the play-off places.

But Rotherham are fourth in the table and have been excellent on the road so far, having accrued 19 points from a possible 27.

Here’s all you need to know about the League One clash (7.45pm)…

Pompey team news

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Daniel Chesterton

Oli Hawkins is set to continue in central defence after his surprise return at Rochdale on Saturday.

The versatile ex-Dagenham man made his first appearance for almost two months after being sidelined with a foot injury.

It’s likely Kenny Jackett will keep the same starting line-up from their success at Spotland.

Tom Naylor and Ross McCrorie remain out with respective hamstring setbacks and are earmarked to be back for Peterborough’s visit to PO4 on Saturday, December 7.

Sean Raggett (adductor) could be fit for this weekend’s FA Cup tie against Altrincham, however.

Jack Whatmough is now back in full training following his long-term knee problem and the Blues are keen to get him a reserve outing before the end of the year.

Bryn Morris faces the ‘acid test' this week to decide the next stage of his Pompey return after undergoing surgery on his abdomen.

Likely line-up: Craig MacGillivray, Brandon Haunstrup, Christian Burgess, Oli Hawkins, Lee Brown, Ben Close, Anton Walkes, Ryan Williams, John Marquis, Ronan Curtis, Ellis Harrison. Subs: Alex Bass, Paul Downing, James Bolton, Andy Cannon, Marcus Harness, Gareth Evans, Brett Pitman.

Rotherham team news

Former Pompey striker Michael Smith may be dropped to the bench on his return to Fratton Park.

Smith left the Blues by mutual consent in August 2017 after failing to force his way into Kenny Jackett's plans having taken the reins from Paul Cook earlier in the summer.

The marksman, who’s netted four times this season, was replaced at half-time during the Millers’ 3-2 win at MK Dons on Saturday.

He was replaced by Blues summer target Freddie Ladapo, whose double inspired Paul Warne’s side comeback.

Matt Crooks is a doubt after being replaced by Kyle Vassell at Stadium Mk.

Vassell may also miss the trip to Fratton, though, as he was due to see Rotherham’s physio department today over an issue.

Richard Wood is sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Joe Mattock has a back complaint.

Chiedozie Ogbene returns from a one-match suspension and may slot into central defence.

Likely line-up: Daniel Iversen, Matthew Olosunde, Michael Ihiekwe, Chiedozie Ogbene, Billy Jones, Dan Barlaser, Ben Wiles, Carlton Morris, Kyle Vassell, Jake Hastie, Freddie Ladapo. Subs: Lewis Price, Trevor Clarke, Clark Robinson, Jamie Lindsay, Julien Lamy, Matt Crooks, Michael Smith.

Match odds

Pompey: 11/10

1-0 13/2, 2-0 17/2, 2-1 7/1, 3-0 18/1, 3-1 14/1, 3-2 25/1

Rotherham: 12/5

1-0 9/1, 2-0 16/1, 2-1 10/1, 3-0 45/1, 3-1 28/1, 3-2 33/1

Draw: 23/10

0-0 9/1, 1-1 5/1, 2-2 12/1, 3-3 55/1

Referee

Anthony Coggins (Oxfordshire)

Head to head

Pompey

P22 W10 D7 L5

Top scorer: Ellis Harrison (7)

Most appearances: Ben Close (22)

Most assists: John Marquis (4)

Rotherham

P23 W12 D3 L8

Top scorer: Freddie Ladapo (7)

Most appearances: Ben Wiles (22)

Most assists: Jamie Lindsay (3)

Form guide

Pompey

W 3-0 (A) Rochdale League One

W 2-1 (A) Harrogate Town FA Cup

W 4-1 (H) Southend United League One

D 1-1 (H) Oxford United League One

D 2-2 (A) Bristol Rovers League One

Rotherham

W 3-2 (A) MK Dons League One

W 1-0 (H) Accrington League One

L 3-0 (A) Lincoln EFL Trophy

W 3-1 (A) Maidenhead FA Cup

W 3-0 (A) Gillingham League One