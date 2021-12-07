Portsmouth v Sheffield Wednesday - pitch inspection at 6.30pm as Storm Barra puts game in doubt
Pompey have revealed a pitch inspection will take place at Fratton Park this evening at 6.30pm.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 5:43 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 6:05 pm
That’s one hour and 15 minutes before their League One home game against Sheffield Wednesday is due to kick off.
Referee Sam Purkiss will conduct a through investigation of the Fratton Park pitch which has been battered with rain at the UK copes with Storm Barra.
There are reports of flooding in the Portsmouth area because of the weather – including Eastern Road, which is one of the main routes down to Fratton Park from the M27.