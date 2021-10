Portsmouth v Sheffield Wednesday rescheduled for live Sky Sports broadcast

Pompey will play host to Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday, December 8. Picture: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

The midweek contest with Darren Moore’s side has been put back 24 hours and will be shown on Sky Sports Football on Wednesday, December 8 (7.45pm kick-off).

Tickets that have already been purchased for this fixture remain valid for the new date.

Meanwhile, the date for Pompey's Emirates FA Cup first-round tie against Harrow Borough has been confirmed.

The Southern League premier division south outfit will travel to PO4 on Saturday, November 6 (3pm kick-off).