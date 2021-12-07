Portsmouth v Sheffield Wednesday: team news, predicted XIs, what's been said, key stats and form guides

Pompey play host to Sheffield Wednesday tonight in League One

Here’s all you need to know ahead of kick-off (7.45pm).

Pompey team news

Pompey could welcome back Joe Morrell and George Hirst for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday.

The duo missed Saturday’s FA Cup defeat at the hands of League Two Harrogate due to the sickness bug that infiltrated the Blues squad last week.

However, both took part in training on Monday, with Danny Cowley to leave it late before deciding what part they will play in the game.

Louis Thompson, however, will not be involved after he was given a timeframe of 3-4 weeks to recover from a hip injury he sustained in training in the build-up to the Harrogate clash.

The midfielder joins Clark Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Paul Downing, Liam Vincent and Jayden Reid in the treatment room.

Predicted line-up: Gavin Bazunu, Mahlon Romeo, Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie, Lee Brown, Shaun Williams, Joe Morrell, Reeco Hackett, Marcus Harness, Ronan Curtis, George Hirst. Subs: Alex Bass, Kieron Freeman, Miguel Azeez, Michael Jacobs, Gassan Ahadme, John Marquis, Ellis Harrison.

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Darren Moore will definitely be without central midfielder Sam Hutchinson who’s been out since October with an Achilles problem.

Centre-back Dominic Iorfa looks to miss out with a hip injury, while fellow defender Lewis Gibson will also be absent.

The game may also come too soon for Marvin Johnson and Dennis Adeniran, who have both picked up hamstring injuries in the last month, but Liam Palmer could return following an illness.

Former Blue George Byers could line up against his former side but is most likely to start on the bench having only made five League One outings so far.

Moore made eight changes for Sheffield Wednesday’s 3-0 EFL Trophy loss to Hartlepool last week and is likely to revert to the team that drew 2-2 against Wycombe.

This would see Cheyenne Dunkley, Josh Windass, Lee Gregory and Barry Bannan all return to the starting line-up.

Predicted line-up: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Ciaran Brennan, Chey Dunkley, Callum Paterson, Theo Corbeanu, Massimo Luongo, Barry Bannan, Josh Windass, Olamide Shodipo, Lee Gregory, Florian Kamberi. Subs: Joe Wildersmith, Jaden Brown, Jack Hunt, Nathaniel Mendez-Lang, Lewis Wing, George Byers, Saido Berahino.

They said what?

Danny Cowley (via portsmouthfc.co.uk)

‘We came up short on Saturday and have had to deal with the pain, but we never got too high after the recent wins.

‘So for us it’s been about licking our wounds, taking learning from the game and trying to find a response.

‘We’ve spoken a lot about developing the determination and resilience of the group and we’re not the only club with challenges to overcome.

‘Now we have to find the best solutions and when there is adversity, that’s when you show fight and togetherness to come through that.

“We’re at home with our supporters behind us and we need them at the moment. I’m sure they know what we require from them.’

Darren Moore (via YorkshireLive)

‘It will be a real cat and mouse game. Both teams are in great form and there will be a wonderful atmosphere down there. We will take a good away following.

The big thing for us is make sure we get the game plan right.

‘It will be a real exciting game between two teams competing at the right end of the division.

‘Portsmouth are a strong team so we are going to have to be ready.

‘You would probably look at it as two heavyweights of the division going head-to-head. It is live on TV and a great advert for League One football.

‘We have to focus on the game and make sure the momentum we have built up in the league continues.’

Matchday odds (Bet365)

Pompey: 7/5

1-0 7/1, 2-0 11/1, 2-1 17/2, 3-0 22/1, 3-1 18/1, 3-2 28/1

Sheffield Wednesday: 19/10

1-0 8/1, 2-0 14/1, 2-1 10/1, 3-0 28/1, 3-1 22/1, 3-2 33/1

Draw: 12/5

0-0 9/1, 1-1 11/2, 2-2 14/1, 3-3 50/1

Referee

Sam Purkiss

Key Stats (All competitions)

Pompey

Record this season: P26 W11 D5 L10

League position: (9th – 32 points)

Top Scorer: Marcus Harness (9)

Top Assists: Ryan Tunnicliffe (4)

Discipline: 35 yellow, 1 red

Sheffield Wednesday

Record this season: P27 W11 D10 L6

League position: (8th – 33 points)

Top Scorer: Lee Gregory (7)

Top Assists: Lee Gregory (4)

Discipline: 49 yellow, 0 red

Form guide

Pompey

L 2-1 Harrogate (H) – FA Cup

W 1-0 Gillingham (A) – League One

W 3-0 Lincoln (A) – League One

W 2-1 AFC Wimbledon (H) – League One

W 1-0 Wycombe (A) – League One

Sheffield Wednesday

L 3-0 Hartlepool (H) – Papa John’s Trophy

D 2-2 Wycombe (H) – League One

W 2-1 MK Dons (H) – League One

W 3-2 Accrington (A) – League One

L 3-0 Plymouth (A) – FA Cup First Round Replay

Other fixtures (7.45pm kick-offs unless stated)

Accrington Stanley v AFC Wimbledon, Charlton Athletic v Ipswich Town, Cheltenham Town v Cambridge United, Crewe Alexandra v Lincoln City, Doncaster Rovers v Oxford United, Fleetwood Town v Bolton Wanderers, Rotherham United v Gillingham, Sunderland v Morecambe, Wycombe Wanderers v Burton Albion.

Wednesday (7.45pm kick-offs)