Portsmouth v Shrewsbury: Early team news, predicted XIs, form guides and key stats
Pompey welcome former boss Steve Cotterill back to Fratton Park – but desperate to spoil his long-awaited reunion.
Nearly 10 years have passed since the popular one-time manager’s last visit to PO4.
Yet with Danny Cowley’s side determined to maintain their 100-per-cent winning start to their League One campaign, there’ll be no room for sentiment.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of kick-off (7.45pm).
Pompey team news
Danny Cowley is likely to resist the urge to tinker with his starting XI for the visit of Shrewsbury.
The Blues boss has reported a clean bill of health heading into the game – and while he would no doubt love to start Joe Morrell in the middle of the park, he’s likely to keep with midfield pairing Ryan Tunnicliffe and Shaun Williams following their impressive starts.
If he does decide to change it around, Wales international Morrell could come in for Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, with Cowley reverting to a 4-3-3 formation.
In other news, youngster Jaydne Reid has underwent surgery for the knee injury he suffered soon after signing for Pompey.
Predicted line-up
Gavin Bazunu, Kieron Freeman, Sean Raggett, Clark Robertson, Lee Brown, Shaun Williams, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Marcus Harness, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, Ronan Curtis, John Marquis. Subs: Alex Bass, Connor Ogilvie, Joe Morrell, George Hirst, Michael Jacobs, Gassan Ahadme, Ellis Harrison.
Shrewsbury team news
Shrews boss Steve Cotterill is expected to have summer signing Ryan Bowman available for the trip to Fratton Park.
The former Exeter striker missed the weekend defeat with a hamstring complaint picked up in training, but the 29-year-old set to return in time for the game against Pompey.
Midfielder Shaun Whalley remains a doubt, though, due to a hand injury, while defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell will be absent after he tested positive for Covid.
Cotterill told the Shropshire star: ‘Shaun Whalley's hand was okay once stitched, but it's a funny one right in the palm, you're always moving and creasing your hand, and with a heavy bandage there is sweat, which makes the cut moist. He's got to not sweat for a week!’
Predicted line-up
Marko Maroši, Luke Leahy, Matthew Pennington, Aaron Pierre, Nathanael Ogbeta, George Nurse, Josh Vela, David Davis, Elliott Bennett, Daniel Udoh, Ryan Bowman. Subs: Harry Burgoyne, Charlie Caton, Cameron Gregory, Rekeil Pyke, Sam Cosgrove, Joshua Daniels, Tom Bloxham.
Match-day odds (bet365)
Pompey: 7/10
1-0 11/2, 2-0 13/2, 2-1 15/2, 3-0 12/1, 3-1 13/2, 3-2 14/1
Shrewsbury: 15/4
1-0 10/1, 2-0 22/1, 2-1 14/1, 3-0 50/1, 3-1 40/1, 3-2 40/1
Draw: 3/1
0-0 9/1, 1-1 13/2, 2-2 18/1, 3-3 50/1
Referee
Trevor Kettle
Key stats
Pompey
Record this season: P3 W2 D0 L1
Top scorer: Lee Brown, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, John Marquis, Marcus Harness (all 1)
Most assists: Ryan Tunnicliffe (3)
Discipline: 4 Yellow, 1 Red
Shrewsbury
Record this season: P3 W1 D0 L2
Top scorer: Daniel Udoh (2)
Most assists: Matthew Pennington (1)
Discipline: 5 Yellow, 0 Red
Form guide
Pompey – past five games (including friendlies)
W 2-0 Crewe (H) – League One
L 2-1 Millwall (A) – Carabao Cup
W 1-0 Fleetwood (A) – League One
W 1-0 Bournemouth U21s (A) – friendly
W 2-0 Peterborough (H) – friendly
Shrewsbury – past five games (including friendlies)
L 2-0 Morecambe (A) – League One
W 4-2 (pens) Lincoln (H) – Carabao Cup
L 1-0 Burton (H) – League One
W 2-0 Exeter (A) – Friendly
W 2-1 Hereford (A) – Friendly
Other fixtures
Tonight (all 7.45pm kick-offs unless stated)
Accrington v Doncaster Rovers, AFC Wimbledon v Gillingham, Burton Albion v Sunderland, Cheltenham v Ipswich, Lincoln v Bolton, MK Dons v Charlton, Morecambe v Rotherham United, Oxford United v Crewe, Plymouth v Cambridge United, Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood, Wigan v Wycombe Wanderers.