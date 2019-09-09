Pompey are set to host their fierce rivals Southampton at Fratton Park later this month.

It is the first time that the sides have met for the South Coast derby in over seven years and the first time they’ve played in Portsmouth since December 2011.

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett congratulates Portsmouth midfielder Marcus Harness (19) at full time during the EFL Cup match between Queens Park Rangers and Portsmouth at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London, England on 28 August 2019.

One of the most heated rivalries in English football, the last time the sides met was in the Championship when David Norris rescued a late draw with a stoppage time equaliser in April 2012.

Here is everything you need to know about the game:

When do Portsmouth play Southampton?

The latest South Coast derby is set to take place at Fratton Park on Tuesday, September 24.

What time is kick-off?

With it being a mid-week game, the match will begin at 7.45pm on September 24.

When do tickets go on sale?

If you are a season ticket holder you will be able to purchase tickets for your usual seats from 9am today (Monday, September 9).

You will have until have until 5pm on Wednesday (September 11) to purchase these tickets, at which point any unsold seats will be released for the next stage of sales.

Members and former shareholders with a previous purchase history will then get the chance to purchase one ticket per person from 9am on Thursday (September 12).

Subject to availability, tickets will go on sale to any supporter with a previous purchase history from 9am on Friday (September 13).

How many tickets can you buy?

Pompey say on their website that only one ticket can be bought per person.

So for example, if you are a season ticket holder and a former shareholder, you will only be able to buy one ticket for the South Coast derby?

How can I buy tickets for Portsmouth v Southampton?

You will be able to buy a ticket from Pompey’s eticketing website – by clicking this link here.

Or if you don’t watch to purchase one online, you can call the Ticketmaster call centre on 0844 847 1898.

You will also be able to visit the Anson Road ticket office, which is open from 9am-5.30pm between Monday and Friday.

Is Portsmouth v Southampton on TV?

The South Coast derby has been selected by Sky Sports for coverage on Tuesday, September 24.

So if you are not lucky enough to get a ticket for the game you will still be able to watch all the action.

Why are they playing?

Portsmouth are in League One while Southampton are currently in the Premier League, the difference in leagues is one of the reasons for the lack of South Coast derbies in recent years.

However they have been drawn against each other in the third round of the Carabao Cup and that is why they are playing on Setpemebr 24.

What police measures will be in place?

Hampshire Constbaulary have confirmed that there will be a policing operation in place for the game later this month.

However unlike in the 2011/2012 season, a ‘police bubble’ will not be in place and Southampton fans will not be forced to travel to Portsmouth via coach only.