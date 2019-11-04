Have your say

Brett Pitman is back in the Pompey squad for the visit of Southend after returning to training.

The forward had been absent from the Blues’ past four games because of a groin problem picked up in the goalless draw against Gillingham.

But the 31-year-old is back in contention following his involvement in Monday’s pre-game preparations.

Pitman is expected to make the bench.

And with Pompey suffering no fresh injuries in the 1-1 draw with Oxford on Saturday, someone will need to make way.

Either Paul Downing or James Bolton will be forced to watch on from the stands.

Ethan Hamilton and Stephen McLaughlin will both miss Southend’s trip to Pompey.

The midfield duo will serve the final game of their three-match suspensions after receiving red cards in the Shrimpers’ 7-1 hammering at the hands of Doncaster.

Top scorer Stephen Humphrys is also ruled out of the clash at Fratton Park.

The Southend striker picked up a thigh injury last month and is expected to be out for a few weeks.