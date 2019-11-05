Pompey welcome Sol Campbell back to Fratton Park as the Blues take on Southend in League One.

The club’s 2008 FA Cup-winning captain is yet to taste victory after taking over the reigns at Roots Hall last month.

Meanwhile, Pompey go into the game looking for only their fifth league win of the season.

Here's all you need to know about tonight’s game...

Pompey team news

Brett Pitman is back in the Pompey squad for the visit of Southend after returning to training.

Pompey forward Brett Pitman

The forward had been absent from the Blues’ past four games because of a groin problem picked up in the goalless draw against Gillingham.

But the 31-year-old is back in contention following his involvement in Monday’s pre-game preparations.

Pitman is expected to make the bench.

And with Pompey suffering no fresh injuries in the 1-1 draw with Oxford on Saturday, someone will need to make way.

Either Paul Downing or James Bolton will be forced to watch on from the stands.

Likely line-up: Craig MacGillivray, Ross McCrorie, Christian Burgess, Sean Raggett, Lee Brown, Ben Close, Tom Naylor, Ryan Williams, Gareth Evans, Ronan Curtis, John Marquis. Subs: Alex Bass, Paul Downing, Brandon Haunstrup, Andy Cannon, Marcus Harness, Brett Pitman, Ellis Harrison.

Southend team news

Ethan Hamilton and Stephen McLaughlin will both miss Southend’s trip to Pompey.

The midfield duo will serve the final game of their three-match suspensions after receiving red cards in the Shrimpers’ 7-1 hammering at the hands of Doncaster.

Top scorer Stephen Humphrys is also ruled out of the clash at Fratton Park.

The Southend striker picked up a thigh injury last month and is expected to be out for a few weeks.

Likely line-up: Nathan Bishop, Elvis Bwomono, Joe Shaughnessy, Timothee Dieng, Harry Lennon, Nathan Ralph, Mark Milligan, Isaac Hutchinson, Simon Cox, Brandon Goodship, Tom Hopper. Subs: Mark Oxley, Rob Kiernan, Jason Demetriou, Luke Hyam, Layton Ndukwu, Matt Rush, Emile Acauah.

Match odds

Pompey: 2/7

1-0 6/1, 2-0 5/1, 2-1 15/2, 3-0 13/2, 3-19/1, 3-2 25/1

Southend: 10/1

1-0 25/1, 2-0 70/1, 2-1 28/1, 3-0 200/1, 3-1 100/1, 3-2 80/1

Draw: 17/4

0-0 14/1, 1-1 17/2, 2-2 20/1, 3-3 90/1

Referee

Lee Swabey (Devon)

Other games

Rochdale v Ipswich Town, Shrewsbury Town v Peterborough United.

Head to head

Pompey

P20 W8 D7 L5

Top scorer: Ellis Harrison (5)

Most assists: John Marquis (4)

Most appearances: Ben Close (19)

Southend

P20 W2 D2 L16

Top scorer: Stephen Humphrys (5)

Most assists: Sam Mantom (3)

Most appearances: Simon Cox (18)

Form guide

Pompey

D 1-1 (H) Oxford League One

D 2-2 (H) Bristol Rovers League One

W 1-0 (H) Lincoln League One

L 1-0 (A) AFC Wimbledon League One

D 0-0 (H) Gillingham League One

Southend

L 1-0 (A) Sunderland League One

L 3-1 (H) Ipswich Town League One

L 7-1 (H) Doncaster Rovers League One

D 1-1 (A) Tranmere League One

L 4-1 (A) AFC Wimbledon League One