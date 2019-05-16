Have your say

Pompey take on Sunderland in the League One play-off semi-final second leg tonight (7.45pm).

The Blues trail 1-0 from the first clash at the Stadium of Light on Saturday but the tie remains finely poised heading to Fratton Park.

Here’s all the key information you need to know ahead of the game...

Pompey team news

Kenny Jackett is hoping Lee Brown and Brett Pitman will be fit to face Sunderland.

The pair missed the 1-0 first-leg defeat at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Brown (Achilles) and Pitman (hamstring) were being assessed in training yesterday. If they came through unscathed then there’s every chance they will start against Jack Ross’ men.

If Brown is unavailable, Anton Walkes will maintain his spot at left-back, with Dion Donohue (groin) and Brandon Haunstrup (knee) both absent.

Predicted line-up

Craig MacGillivray, Nathan Thompson, Christian Burgess, Matt Clarke, Lee Brown, Tom Naylor, Ben Close, Jamal Lowe, Gareth Evans, Ronan Curtis, Oli Hawkins.

Substitutes: Alex Bass, Anton Walkes, Bryn Morris, Andy Cannon, Louis Dennis, Viv Solomon-Otabor. Omar Bogle.

Sunderland team news

The Black Cats are sweating on the fitness of talisman Aiden McGeady.

The Republic of Ireland international, inset, was initially named in Jack Ross’ starting line-up to face Pompey on Saturday.

However, an ongoing foot injury forced McGeady out of the warm-up and he was replaced by Lynden Gooch.

The Black Cats are boosted by winger Duncan Watmore’s return to fitness following an ankle injury, though.

Former Blues loanee Chris Maguire could start after coming on to score the winner at the Stadium of Light.

Predicted line-up

Jon McLaughlin, Luke O’Nien, Tom Flanagan, Alim Ozturk, Bryan Ovideo, Max Power, Lee Cattermole, Tom Flanagan, George Honeyman, Charlie Wyke.

Substitutes: Robbin Ruiter, Jimmy Dunne, Adam Matthews, Grant Leadbitter, Duncan Watmore, Chris Maguire, Will Grigg.

Referee:

Peter Bankes (Merseyside)

Match odds (supplied by Betting Room)

Pompey win: 11/10

1-0 5/1, 2-0 7/1, 2-1 7/1, 3-0 14/1, 3-1 12/1, 3-2 20/1

Sunderland win: 11/5

1-0 7/1, 2-0 12/1, 2-1 9/1, 3-0 28/1, 3-1 18/1, 3-2 22/1

Draw: 23/10

0-0 13/2, 1-1 5/1, 2-2 10/1, 3-3 28/1

Pompey stats

Won 35, Drawn 15, Lost 11 (all competitions)

Top scorer: Jamal Lowe (17)

Most assists: Ronan Curtis (15)

Most games: Matt Clarke (59)

Pompey form

L 1-0 Sunderland (A) League One play-offs, D 1-1 Accrington League One, L 3-2 Peterborough (H) League One D 1-1 Sunderland (A) League One, W 2-1 Coventry (H) League One

Sunderland stats

Won 31, Drawn 20, Lost 8 (all competitions)

Top scorer: Josh Maja (16)

Most assists: Lynden Gooch (8)

Most appearances: Jon McLaughlin (53)

Sunderland form

W 1-0 Pompey (H) League One play-offs, L 2-1 Southend (A) League One, L 2-1 Fleewood (A) League One, D 1-1 Pompey (H) League One, D 1-1 Peterborough (A) League One

Other fixtures

Tomorrow: League One play-off semi-final

Charlton Athletic v Doncaster Rovers (7.45pm)

*Charlton lead 2-1 after the first leg