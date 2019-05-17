Portsmouth v Sunderland: Are you in our photo gallery of fans from last night’s heartbreaking defeat?
There was hope. But in the end there was only despair. Pompey will spend a third season looking for promotion from League One after last night’s draw with Sunderland.
Our photographer Habibur Rahman was at Fratton Park last night to capture the atmosphere during Pompey’s biggest game of the season. Are you in our photo gallery?
Pompey vs Sunderland at Fratton Park. Picture: Habibur Rahman
