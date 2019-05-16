Have your say

Kenny Jackett is hoping Lee Brown and Brett Pitman will be fit to face Sunderland.

The pair missed the 1-0 League One play-off semi-final first-leg defeat at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

League One - Portsmouth vs Coventry City - 22/04/19'Portsmouths Brett Pitman celebrates scoring his first goal of the match with Portsmouths Lee Brown

Brown (Achilles) and Pitman (hamstring) were being assessed in training yesterday.

If they came through unscathed then there’s every chance they will start against Jack Ross’ men.

If Brown is unavailable, Anton Walkes will maintain his spot at left-back, with Dion Donohue (groin) and Brandon Haunstrup (knee) both absent.

Gareth Evans will likely start in the No10 role again if Pitman is absent.

Meanwhile, Sunderland are sweating on the fitness of talisman Aiden McGeady.

The Republic of Ireland international was initially named in Ross’ starting line-up to face Pompey on Saturday.

However, an ongoing foot injury forced McGeady out of the warm-up and he was replaced by Lynden Gooch.

The visitors will make a late decision on the former Everton and Celtic ace’s availability.

The Black Cats are boosted by winger Duncan Watmore’s return to fitness following an ankle injury, though.

Former Blues loanee Chris Maguire could start after coming on to score the winner at the Stadium of Light.