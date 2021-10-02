Portsmouth v Sunderland: team news, predicted XIs, referee, key stats and form guides
Pompey host Sunderland at Fratton Park today in a hugely-anticipated game which will test the credentials of both sides.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of the 3pm kick-off.
Pompey team news
Danny Cowley could scrap the 3-5-2 formation deployed over the past three games as he looks to go head-to-head with league-leaders Sunderland’s 4-2-3-1 formation.
Six goals have been conceded during those three fixtures and the Blues boss is determined to tighten things up at the back as he goes in search of his first win in eight League One games.
That could see make-shift centre-back Kieron Freeman benched and replaced by midfielder Louis Thompson.
Reeco Hackett-Fairchild could find himself back in the starting XI after his goalscoring substitute showing against Burton.
Meanwhile, Connor Ogilvie is also in contention.
Miguel Azeez is back training after missing the trip to the Pirelli with a groin injury. Yet today’s game could come too soon.
Predicted line-up
Gavin Bazunu, Mahlon Romeo, Sean Raggett, Shaun Williams, Lee Brown, Joe Morrell, Ryan Tunicliffe, Reeco Hackett-Fairchld, Marcus Harness, Ronan Curtis, John Marquis. Subs: Alex Bass, Kieron Freeman, Louis Thompson, Connor Ogilvie, Ellis Harrison, George Hirst, Michael Jacobs.
Sunderland team news
On-loan Everton striker Nathan Broadhead is a doubt for the game after he reported a hamstring complaint following his full debut in Tuesday night’s 5-0 thumping of Cheltenham.
The Black Cats are awaiting on the results of a scan before deciding whether the 23-year-old will be fit to feature against the Blues.
The visitors also have doubts over Callum Doyle and Dennis Cirkin. However, the former is deemed likely to return, with Cirkin undergoing concussion protocols.
Lynden Gooch could join Doyle on the team boss, with the American expected to play some part after recovering from a foot injury.
Predicted line-up: Ron Hoffman, Carl Winchester, Tom Flanagan, Callum Doyle, Niall Huggins, Corey Evans, Luke O’Nien, Aiden McGready, Alex Pritchard, Elliot Embleton, Ross Stewart, Nathan Broadhead. Subs: Lee Burge, Bailey Wright, Frederik Alves, Leon Dajaku, Daniel Neill. Aiden O’Brien. Lynden Gooch.
Matchday odds (Bet365)
Pompey: 2/1
1-0 8/1, 2-0 12/1, 2-1 10/1, 3-0 28/1, 3-1 22/1, 3-2 33/1
Sunderland: 11/8
1-0 7/1, 2-0 11/1, 2-1 9/1, 3-0 22/1, 3-1 20/1, 3-2 38/1
Draw: 9/4
0-0 17/2, 1-1 5/1, 2-2 14/1, 3-3 50/1
Referee
Ben Toner
Key Stats (All competitions)
Pompey
Record this season: P12 W3 D4 L6
League position: (13th – 12 points)
Top Scorer: Ellis Harrison (3)
Top Assists: Ryan Tunnicliffe (3)
Discipline: 18 yellow, 1 red
Sunderland
Record this season: P12 W10 D1 L1
League position: (1st – 22 points)
Top Scorer: Ross Stewart (7)
Top Assists: Alex Pritchard (4)
Discipline: 24 yellow 0 red
Form guide
Pompey
L 2-1 Burton (A) – League One
D 2-2 Charlton (A) – League One
D 2-2 Plymouth (H) – League One
L 2-1 Cambridge United (H) – League One
L 1-0 MK Dons (A) – League One
Sunderland
W 5-0 Cheltenham (H) – League One
W 1-0 Bolton (H) – League One
W 2-0 Wigan (A) – Carabao Cup
D 2-2 Fleetwood (A) – League One
W 2-1 Accrington (H) – League One
Other fixtures (3pm kick-offs unless stated)
Accrington Stanley v Ipswich Town, AFC Wimbledon v Burton Albion, Bolton Wanderers v Shrewsbury Town, Cheltenham Town v Rotherham United, Crewe Alexandra v Cambridge United, Doncaster Rovers v MK Dons, Fleetwood Town v Charlton Athletic, Gillingham v Wigan Athletic, Lincoln City v Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday v Oxford United, Wycombe Wanderers v Morecambe.