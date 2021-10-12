3. Centre-back 2: Paul Downing

This is the type of game Downing is always wheeled out for as he continues to be overlooked for League One selection. Yet there never appears any chance of him breaking into Danny Cowley's starting XI - much like his experience under Kenny Jackett. It cannot be good for either the player or the club. Yet two years on from his arrival and the issue remains unresolved.

Photo: JPIMedia