Pompey host newly-promoted Tranmere Rovers today as League One football returns to Fratton Park.

Here’s all you need to know about the Blues’ game against last season’s League Two play-off final winners...

Pompey team news

Pompey welcome back Ross McCrorie and John Marquis for the visit of Tranmere Rovers to Fratton Park.

Both missed the midweek Carabao Cup win against Birmingham, with McCrorie serving a one-match ban following his dismissal against Shrewsbury.

Marquis was absent after his fiancée went into labour.

Pompey striker John Marquis

Both face a battle to return to the starting line-up, though, with Ellis Harrison (2) and Ben Close both scoring in the 3-0 win over Brum.

James Bolton is a doubt for the visit of last season’s League Two play-off final winners, after twisting his ankle in the opening-day defeat at the hands of Shrews.

Bryn Morris (groin) and Ryan Williams (quad) remain on the sidelines.

Likely line-up

Connor Jennings Picture: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Craig MacGillivray, Anton Walkes, Paul Downing, Christian Burgess, Lee Brown, Tom Naylor, Ben Close, Marcus Harness, Andy Cannon, Ronan Curtis, John Marquis. Subs: Alex Bass, Brandon Haunstrup, Sean Raggett, Ross McCrorie, Bret Pitman, Gareth Evans, Ellis Harrison.

Tranmere team news

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy will start the first of a three-match suspension for Micky Mellon’s side.

The on-loan Villa forward was sent off for violent conduct in Rovers’ 3-2 defeat at Rochdale last weekend

Meanwhile, Jake Caprice will miss the trip to Fratton Park.

The right-back is sidelined with an ankle injury and will be out for at least the next five weeks.

Ishmael Miller will also be absent with a hamstring setback.

Corey Blackett-Taylor could return, though, after missing last weekend's 3-2 defeat to Rochdale with a slight setback.

Likely line-up

Scott Davies, Liam Ridehalgh, Sid Nelson, George Ray, Emmanuel Monthe, Kieron Morris, David Perkins, Oliver Banks, Conor Jennings, Jordan Ponticelli, Stefan Payne.

Subs: Luke Pilling, Calum Woods, Darren Potter, Harvey Gilmour, Paul Mullin, Corey Blackett-Taylor, Morgan Ferrier.

Match odds

Pompey: 8/13

1-0 11/2; 2-0 6/1; 2-113/2; 3-0 11/1; 3-2 25/1 4-0 22/1

Tranmere: 9/2

1-0 12/1; 2-0 28/1; 2-1 14/1; 3-0 90/1; 3-1 50/1; 4-0 200/1

Draw: 14/5

0-0 10/1; 1-1 6/1; 2-2 14/1; 3-3 66/1

Referee

Scott Oldham (Poulton-le-Fylde)

Other games

Today (3pm kick offs unless stated)

Bolton v Coventry City, Bristol Rovers v Wycombe Wanderers, Fleetwood v AFC Wimbledon, Gillingham v Burton Albion, Ipswich Town v Sunderland, MK Dons v Shrewsbury, Oxford United v Peterborough United, Rochdale v Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United v Lincoln City, Southend United v Blackpool.

Head to head

Pompey (last season)

P62 W35 D16 L11

Top scorer: Jamal Lowe (17) – now at Wigan

Most assists: Ronan Curtis (15)

Most games: Matt Clarke (60) – now at Brighton

Tranmere (last season)

P58 W23 D17 L18

Top scorer: James Norwood (32) - now at Ipswich

Most assists: Connor Jennings (10)

Most Games: Connor Jennings (55)

Form guide

Pompey (including last season)

W 3-0 v Birmingham (H) Carabao Cup

L 0-1 v Shrewsbury (A) League One

D 0-0 v Sunderland (H) League One play-off semi-final first leg

L 0-1 v Sunderland (A) League One play-off semi-final second leg

D 1-1 v Accrington (H) League One

Tranmere (including last season)

L 2-3 v Rochdale (H) League One

W 1-0 v Newport County (A) League Two play-off final

D 1-1 v Forest Green (A) League Two play-off semi-final

W 1-0 v Forest Green (H) League Two play-off semi-final

L 1-3 v Crawley (A) League Two