Pompey host newly-promoted Tranmere Rovers today as League One football returns to Fratton Park.
Here’s all you need to know about the Blues’ game against last season’s League Two play-off final winners...
Pompey team news
Pompey welcome back Ross McCrorie and John Marquis for the visit of Tranmere Rovers to Fratton Park.
Both missed the midweek Carabao Cup win against Birmingham, with McCrorie serving a one-match ban following his dismissal against Shrewsbury.
Marquis was absent after his fiancée went into labour.
Both face a battle to return to the starting line-up, though, with Ellis Harrison (2) and Ben Close both scoring in the 3-0 win over Brum.
James Bolton is a doubt for the visit of last season’s League Two play-off final winners, after twisting his ankle in the opening-day defeat at the hands of Shrews.
Bryn Morris (groin) and Ryan Williams (quad) remain on the sidelines.
Likely line-up
Craig MacGillivray, Anton Walkes, Paul Downing, Christian Burgess, Lee Brown, Tom Naylor, Ben Close, Marcus Harness, Andy Cannon, Ronan Curtis, John Marquis. Subs: Alex Bass, Brandon Haunstrup, Sean Raggett, Ross McCrorie, Bret Pitman, Gareth Evans, Ellis Harrison.
Tranmere team news
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy will start the first of a three-match suspension for Micky Mellon’s side.
The on-loan Villa forward was sent off for violent conduct in Rovers’ 3-2 defeat at Rochdale last weekend
Meanwhile, Jake Caprice will miss the trip to Fratton Park.
The right-back is sidelined with an ankle injury and will be out for at least the next five weeks.
Ishmael Miller will also be absent with a hamstring setback.
Corey Blackett-Taylor could return, though, after missing last weekend's 3-2 defeat to Rochdale with a slight setback.
Likely line-up
Scott Davies, Liam Ridehalgh, Sid Nelson, George Ray, Emmanuel Monthe, Kieron Morris, David Perkins, Oliver Banks, Conor Jennings, Jordan Ponticelli, Stefan Payne.
Subs: Luke Pilling, Calum Woods, Darren Potter, Harvey Gilmour, Paul Mullin, Corey Blackett-Taylor, Morgan Ferrier.
Match odds
Pompey: 8/13
1-0 11/2; 2-0 6/1; 2-113/2; 3-0 11/1; 3-2 25/1 4-0 22/1
Tranmere: 9/2
1-0 12/1; 2-0 28/1; 2-1 14/1; 3-0 90/1; 3-1 50/1; 4-0 200/1
Draw: 14/5
0-0 10/1; 1-1 6/1; 2-2 14/1; 3-3 66/1
Referee
Scott Oldham (Poulton-le-Fylde)
Other games
Today (3pm kick offs unless stated)
Bolton v Coventry City, Bristol Rovers v Wycombe Wanderers, Fleetwood v AFC Wimbledon, Gillingham v Burton Albion, Ipswich Town v Sunderland, MK Dons v Shrewsbury, Oxford United v Peterborough United, Rochdale v Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United v Lincoln City, Southend United v Blackpool.
Head to head
Pompey (last season)
P62 W35 D16 L11
Top scorer: Jamal Lowe (17) – now at Wigan
Most assists: Ronan Curtis (15)
Most games: Matt Clarke (60) – now at Brighton
Tranmere (last season)
P58 W23 D17 L18
Top scorer: James Norwood (32) - now at Ipswich
Most assists: Connor Jennings (10)
Most Games: Connor Jennings (55)
Form guide
Pompey (including last season)
W 3-0 v Birmingham (H) Carabao Cup
L 0-1 v Shrewsbury (A) League One
D 0-0 v Sunderland (H) League One play-off semi-final first leg
L 0-1 v Sunderland (A) League One play-off semi-final second leg
D 1-1 v Accrington (H) League One
Tranmere (including last season)
L 2-3 v Rochdale (H) League One
W 1-0 v Newport County (A) League Two play-off final
D 1-1 v Forest Green (A) League Two play-off semi-final
W 1-0 v Forest Green (H) League Two play-off semi-final
L 1-3 v Crawley (A) League Two