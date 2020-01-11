Have your say

Pompey host AFC Wimbledon today as they return the league action at Fratton Park.

Here’s all you need to know about the game, which kicks off at 3pm...

Pompey team news

Ryan Williams (groin) and Brandon Haunstrup (knee) are unlikely to make the Pompey match-day squad for the visit of Wimbledon.

The game had been earmarked for their potential returns from injury, but it appears the League One fixture has come too soon for both to be involved.

Cameron McGeehan looks set to make his Blues debut after arriving on loan from Barnsley during the week.

Ryan Williams and Cameron McGeehan in training ahead of the visit of AFC Wimbledon Picture: Habibur Rahman

He’s likely to be the only new addition to the squad that beat Walsall in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, meaning Brett Pitman – who missed training on Thursday because of illness – is again set to miss out.

Anton Walkes was also absent for the Banks’s Stadium – but he’s set to depart Fratton Park, with discussions ongoing about a permanent move away from Pompey.

AFC Wimbledon team news

Dons boss Glyn Hodges could hand a debut to centre-back Mads Bech Sorensen at Fratton Park.

The Danish under-21 international has arrived on loan from Brentford and replaces Ryan Delaney in the Wimbledon ranks after he returned to parent club Rochdale.

Fellow loanee, forward Michael Folivi has also left, heading back to Watford.

However, back in the fold is Scott Wagstaff, who has returned to full training following a calf injury.

Anthony Wordsworth (calf), Kwesi Appiah (ankle), Paul Kalambayi (ankle) and Will Nighingale (hip) remain absent.

Match odds

Pompey: 4/9

1-0 11/2, 2-0 11/2, 2-1 13/2, 3-0 17/2, 3-1 10/1, 3-2 22/1

AFC Wimbledon: 23/20

1-0 16/1, 2-0 40/1, 2-1 18/1, 3-0 125/1, 3-1 60/1, 3-2 55/1

Draw: 6/1

0-0 11/1, 1-1 13/2, 2-2 16/1, 3-3 66/1

Referee

Trevor Kettle (Berkshire)

Head to head

Pompey

P34 W18 D9 L7

Top scorer: Ronan Curtis (11)

Most appearances: Ben Close (33)

Most assists: Ryan Williams (6)

AFC Wimbledon

P30 W7 D8 L15

Top scorer: Marcus Forss (11)

Most appearances: Joe Piggott (28)

Most assists: Luke O’Neill (5)

Form guide

Pompey

W 2-1 (A) Walsall EFL Trophy

W 2-1 (A) Fleetwood FA Cup

D 1-1 (A) Gillingham League One

L 3-1 (A) MK Dons League One

W 2-0 (H) Wycombe League One

AFC Wimbledon

D 1-1 (H) Southend League One

L 2-1 (H) Oxford League One

W 2-1 (A) Bristol Rovers League One

L 1-0 (A) Tranmere League One

W 2-1 (H) Doncaster League One

Other fixtures (3pm kick offs unless stated)

Bristol Rovers v Doncaster Rovers, Burton Albion v Fleetwood Town, Coventry City v MK Dons, Ipswich Town v Accrington Stanley, Oxford United v Rotherham United, Peterborough United v Gillingham, Rochdale v Bolton Wanderers, Shrewsbury Town v Lincoln City, Southend United v Tranmere Rovers, Sunderland v Wycombe Wanderers.