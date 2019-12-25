Have your say

James Bolton is in line to start at right-back when Pompey welcome Wycombe to Fratton Park tomorrow.

He’ll replace Ross McCrorie, who suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury in the first half of the 1-0 win over Ipswich on Saturday.

The on-loan Rangers man could be on the treatment table for up to three weeks.

It was Bolton who came on for McCrorie against the Tractor Boys and will now be looking to seize his latest chance after a frustrating spell at Fratton Park.

Andy Cannon is set to continue in the number-10 role after catching the eye on his first start for three months last weekend.

There’s a slight possibility Jack Whatmough may even be on the bench, although this game is likely too soon for him following a long-term knee injury.



Left-backs Lee Brown (Achilles) and Brandon Haunstrup (knee) both remain absent, meaning Anton Walkes will continue to deputise.

Bryn Morris (abdomen) is still on the treatment table.

Meanwhile, the Chairboys are without veteran striker Adebayo Akinfenwa.

The ex-Swansea man was dismissed in the Chairboys’ 1-0 loss at Oxford on Saturday and must serve a one-match suspension.

Midfielder Dominic Gape is doubtful after he limped off within 10 minutes at the Kassam Stadium and was replaced by Nnamdi Ofoborh.

Fred Onyedinma has also been sidelined with a long-term injury.

David Wheeler, who spent the first half of last season on loan at Fratton Park, looks set to start.

Ryan Allsop, another ex-Blues loanee, will be between the posts.