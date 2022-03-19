Portsmouth v Wycombe LIVE - Updates, opinion, reaction, statistics and more from Fratton Park
Pompey host Wycombe this afternoon with aim of getting back to winning ways
The Blues’ eight-game unbeaten run came to an end, while their play-off hopes were dented at the hands of Plymouth on Tuesday night.
And Danny Cowley will be hoping to restore any faint ambitions of reaching the top-six today with victory.
Standing in their way, though, is a Chairboys side who are also looking to strengthen their position in the race for promotion.
Bazunu gathers. Wycombe deliver the ball into the box and it finds the head of Sam Vokes, who can only direct his effort at the ‘keeper. Still not a lot to report.
A bit more attacking impetus from Pompey as Romeo drives down the right and whips the ball into the box before Stockdale gathers.
Thankfully the striker is okay, and is ready to continue. Play has resumed.
Stoppage in play as Walker receives treatment for a head injury. The ball was blasted into his face from point-blank range.
Carter whips a probing ball into the box hoping to find Robertson, before Jacobson produces a fine acrobatic clearance.