The Blues were disappointed to see their eight-game unbeaten run come to an end at the hands of Plymouth on Tuesday night.

So the Fratton chief will be pleased to have a few more options to chose from as he looks to immedaitely bounce back from that Home Park disappointment.

But will he select the returning pair to start against the Chairboys?

Or will he keep faith with those who had served him so well up to the visit of Plymouth?

Here’s how we think the hosts will line-up at Fratton Park tomorrow.

GK: Gavin Bazunu Barring injury or suspension, Bazunu will keep net for Pompey's remaining nine games of the season. Has kept 15 clean sheets this term.

RCB: Hayden Carter Despite defeat on Tuesday, Carter hardly put a foot wrong and was helpless to Plymouth's winner. Has been a cut above some since his arrival.

CB: Sean Raggett Has missed only one league game this season, due to suspension, and will be a mainstay until the end of the campaign. Has been a rock for Danny Cowley since this Blues boss' arrival a year ago.

LCB: Clark Robertson Robertson was dropped to the bench against Plymouth but may return to the line-up to enable Connor Ogilvie to return to left-wing-back. Worryingly, though, he's still not back to full-fitness.