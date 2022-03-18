Pompey’s boss will welcome Marcus Harness (suspension) and Michael Jacobs (knee injury) back into his squad this weekend, with the view of returning to winning ways.
The Blues were disappointed to see their eight-game unbeaten run come to an end at the hands of Plymouth on Tuesday night.
So the Fratton chief will be pleased to have a few more options to chose from as he looks to immedaitely bounce back from that Home Park disappointment.
But will he select the returning pair to start against the Chairboys?
Or will he keep faith with those who had served him so well up to the visit of Plymouth?
Here’s how we think the hosts will line-up at Fratton Park tomorrow.
