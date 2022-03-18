Marcus Harness is available for selection after serving his three-game-ban. Picture: Jason Brown

Portsmouth v Wycombe predicted line-up and bench - FOUR changes expected with ex-Burton and Wigan attackers in contention

Danny Cowley has received a double boost ahead of tomorrow’s meeting with Wycombe.

By Sam Cox
Friday, 18th March 2022, 11:33 am
Updated Friday, 18th March 2022, 11:55 am

Pompey’s boss will welcome Marcus Harness (suspension) and Michael Jacobs (knee injury) back into his squad this weekend, with the view of returning to winning ways.

The Blues were disappointed to see their eight-game unbeaten run come to an end at the hands of Plymouth on Tuesday night.

So the Fratton chief will be pleased to have a few more options to chose from as he looks to immedaitely bounce back from that Home Park disappointment.

But will he select the returning pair to start against the Chairboys?

Or will he keep faith with those who had served him so well up to the visit of Plymouth?

Here’s how we think the hosts will line-up at Fratton Park tomorrow.

Message From the Editor

You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 25p per week.

1. GK: Gavin Bazunu

Barring injury or suspension, Bazunu will keep net for Pompey's remaining nine games of the season. Has kept 15 clean sheets this term.

Photo: The News

Photo Sales

2. RCB: Hayden Carter

Despite defeat on Tuesday, Carter hardly put a foot wrong and was helpless to Plymouth's winner. Has been a cut above some since his arrival.

Photo: The News

Photo Sales

3. CB: Sean Raggett

Has missed only one league game this season, due to suspension, and will be a mainstay until the end of the campaign. Has been a rock for Danny Cowley since this Blues boss' arrival a year ago.

Photo: The News

Photo Sales

4. LCB: Clark Robertson

Robertson was dropped to the bench against Plymouth but may return to the line-up to enable Connor Ogilvie to return to left-wing-back. Worryingly, though, he's still not back to full-fitness.

Photo: The News

Photo Sales
WycombeMarcus HarnessWiganPortsmouthDanny Cowley
Next Page
Page 1 of 5