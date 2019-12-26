Have your say

Pompey aim to take another big League One scalp when they welcome leaders Wycombe to Fratton Park today (3pm).

After defeating high-flying Ipswich on Saturday, there’ll be plenty of confidence among the Blues dressing room.

Ben Close shoots during Pompey's 1-0 loss at Wycombe earlier in the season. Picture: Nigel Keene

And in their final home game of 2019, Kenny Jackett’s men are aiming to end on a high against the Chairboys.

Here’s all the key information you need to know heading into the clash…

Pompey team news

James Bolton is in line to start at right-back in the place of Ross McCrorie.

The on-loan Rangers man suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury in the first half of the win over Ipswich.

That means he’s set for up to three weeks on the sidelines and Bolton will be handed an appearance from the outset after replacing McCrorie against the Tractor Boys.

Andy Cannon is set to continue in midfield after catching the eye on his first start for three months last weekend.

Meanwhile, Jack Whatmough is closing on his first-team return. There’s a possibility he may even be on the bench, although this game is likely too soon.

Left-backs Lee Brown (Achilles) and Brandon Haunstrup (knee) both remain absent, meaning Anton Walkes will continue to deputise.

Bryn Morris (abdomen) is still on the treatment table.

Likely line-up: Craig MacGillivray, James Bolton, Christian Burgess, Sean Raggett, Anton Walkes, Ben Close, Tom Naylor, Ryan Williams, Andy Cannon, Ronan Curtis, Ellis Harrison. Subs: Alex Bass, Paul Downing, Oli Hawkins, Marcus Harness, Brett Pitman, Gareth Evans, John Marquis.

Wycombe team news

The visitors are without veteran striker Adebayo Akinfenwa.

The ex-Swansea man was dismissed in the Chairboys’ 1-0 loss at Oxford on Saturday and must serve a one-match suspension.

Midfielder Dominic Gape is doubtful after he limped off within 10 minutes at the Kassam Stadium and was replaced by Nnamdi Ofoborh.

Fred Onyedinma has also been sidelined with a long-term injury.

David Wheeler, who spent the first half of last season on loan at Fratton Park, looks set to start.

Ryan Allsop, another ex-Blues loanee, will be between the posts.

Likely line-up: Ryan Allsop, Sido Jombati, Anthony Stewart, Darius Charles, Joe Jacobson, Nnamdi Ofoborh, Curtis Thompson, Matt Bloomfield, Scott Kashket, Paul Smyth, David Wheeler.

Subs: Cameron Yates, Giles Phillips, Nick Freeman, Rolando Aarons, Alex Pattison, Alex Samuel, Josh Parker.

Match odds

Pompey: 20/23

1-0 11/2, 2-0 7/1, 2-1 7/1, 3-0 14/1, 3-1 13/1, 3-2 25/1

Ipswich: 16/5

1-0 10/1, 2-0 20/1, 2-1 12/1, 3-0 60/1, 3-1 33/1, 3-2 40/1

Draw: 12/5

0-0 17/2, 1-1 11/2, 2-2 14/1, 3-3 60/1

Referee

John Busby (Oxfordshire)

Head to head

Pompey

P29 W15 D8 L6

Top scorer: Ronan Curtis (9)

Most appearances: Ben Close (28)

Most assists: Ryan Williams (6)

Wycombe

P27 W13 D10 L4

Top scorer: Adebayo Akinfenwa and Joe Jacobson (both 6)

Most appearances: Adebayo Akinfenwa (25)

Most assists: Adebayo Akinfenwa (4)

Form guide

Pompey

W 1-0 (H) Ipswich League One

L 4-1 (A) Accrington League One

D 2-2 (H) Peterborough League One

W 2-1 (H) Northampton EFL Trophy

W 2-1 (H) Altrincham FA Cup

Wycombe

L 1-0 (A) Oxford United League One

W 2-0 (H) Burton League One

D 0-0 (A) Ipswich League One

W 1-0 (H) Doncaster League One

L 2-1 (H) Tranmere FA Cup

Other fixtures (all 3pm kick-offs)

Blackpool v Accrington Stanley, Bristol Rovers v AFC Wimbledon, Burton Albion v Tranmere Rovers, Ipswich Town v Gillingham, Oxford United v Lincoln City, Peterborough United v Doncaster Rovers, Rochdale v Fleetwood Town, Shrewsbury Town v Rotherham United, Southend United v MK Dons, Sunderland v Bolton Wanderers.