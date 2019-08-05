Have your say

POMPEY are set to host Birmingham City in the first round of the Carabao Cup tomorrow night.

The Championship side will make the trip to Fratton Park on Tuesday as the Blue look to get their first win of the season after falling to a 1-0 loss at Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Birmingham pulled off a surprise 1-0 victory at Brentford on Saturday on the opening day of the EFL season.

The cup match is set to be the first under the new lights at Fratton Park following work carried out over the summer.

However if you are not able to make the trip to the ground for the game, it is set to be shown on the television.

Here is everything you need to know:

Is Portsmouth vs Birmingham City on TV?

Yes, the Carabao Cup game has been selected by Sky for coverage and will be shown on the box tomorrow night.

What channel is it on and what time is kick-off?

The cup clash at Fratton Park will be show on Sky Sports Main Event as well as Sky Sports Football on Tuesday as well as the respective HD channels.

Coverage will start at 7.30pm and the match itself will kick off at 7.45pm.

Will the game be on Now TV?

If you don't have a Sky Sports subscription but still want to watch the Pompey game it will also be available on Now TV.

The streaming service has 24 hour, week-long and month-long Sky Sports passes available for purchase starting at £8.99.