Pompey and Southampton are set to face each other in the Carabao Cup.

It will be the first meeting of the fierce rivals for seven years when they play under the lights at Fratton Park tomorrow night.

Fratton Park. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Blues were drawn against Southampton in the third round of the league cup, after beating championship sides Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers in the first two rounds.

READ MORE: Portsmouth v Southampton is a sell-out - 2,000 Saints fans snap up away tickets for Fratton Park visit

Tickets for the clash went on sale earlier this month – but with the game set to take place this week, fans may wonder if there is still a chance to go to the game.

Here’s what you need to know:

Are there tickets still available?

No, the game is a complete sell out – not surprisingly.

This is the first meeting of Pompey and Southampton since a 2-2 draw in the Championship in April 2012, when David Norris scored a famous injury time equaliser after a Billy Sharp brace.

Tickets went on sale earlier in September and the home fans sold out all their tickets by Saturday, September 14.

Away fans have also sold out their 2,000 allocation, meaning it will be a packed house at Fratton Park on Tuesday night.

Can I still watch the game?

The match will be shown on Sky Sports tomorrow night, for those who have been unable to get tickets.

READ MORE: TV details for Portsmouth vs Southampton confirmed

If you don’t have a Sky subscription you can get a one day sports pass from Now TV and watch the game on that, or go to one of the pubs in the city.