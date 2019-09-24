TENSIONS flared, chants drowned out the noise of the city and red and blue smoke filled the air as Southampton fans came face to face with the Fratton faithful ahead of Pompey’s 4-0 loss.

Reinforced by four mounted officers on horseback and six police dogs, the scores of officers marched back hundreds of Pompey fans who gathered as the Saints fans arrived in the city for the first since December 2011.

Police at Fratton station

Traffic was left at times at a standstill in Goldsmith Avenue along the stretch between Fratton railway station and Apsley Road.

A long line of police vans kept tight to the pavement alongside Saints fans as they made the journey in around 75 minutes, to the sound of abusive chants from Blues supporters.

Just past the junction with Talbot Road officers raised batons and rushed forward with dogs to drive back the Pompey fans.

Arrests appeared to be in low numbers, around one or two, but it was unclear what was happening elsewhere in the midst of Hampshire’s ‘biggest ever football policing operation’.

Crowds rammed the roads and pavements around the roundabout at Fratton Way while police kept the groups apart.

Angry fans at times flared up when moved on by police - with many drafted in from Kent and Thames Valley forces - with broken glass in the road after kick-off.

Late-arriving Saints fans were met by a handful of Blues supporters, with one man shouting ‘you’re two hours late, you’re two hours late’ by Lidl as the visitors also jeered and hurled abuse. They arrived after kick off.

Young children were among those earlier caught up in the drama with one in tears as police on horseback kept the fans apart.

Officers kept the two groups apart, and there appeared to be no serious push from the larger group of Pompey fans to try and clash with their rivals.

People living in flats and houses along Goldsmith Avenue were hanging out of windows in their dozens watching the chaotic night unfold.

Before the away fans arrived the atmosphere at the Shepherd’s Crook was building in anticipation.

Three generations of Pompey fans were outside the Shepherd’s Crook - the Blues’ pub of choice - ahead of the match.

Mum Toni King, 26, had brought her six-month-old daughter Harper-Rose along after she herself was taken to her first Southampton derby game at the age of 16 by dad Gavin King, 48.

None had tickets for the Carabao Cup third round game but were there to enjoy the atmosphere.

Beautician Toni, from Stamshaw, said: ‘It’s just a big game and for her it’s memories. My first away game to Southampton was with my dad.’

Holiday site worker Gavin, from Hayling Island, said: ‘It matters a lot to the city. I think everyone in Portsmouth today shows more interest in the football.

'We could feel it lifts the city. When we came down here we can feel the atmosphere building.’

Season ticket holder Steve Davies, 60, from Gosport, was drinking in the pub with friends. On the derby, he said: ‘It’s just something that gets inside your blood and - it’s just Portsmouth and I love it.’

Earlier at Fratton station contractor Forrest Watson, 24, arrived having spent around £130 travelling from home in Elgin, Scotland, to watch Pompey tonight.

The season ticket holder, who moved away from the city at 14, stayed at his nan’s home in Liss last night after flying to Gatwick.

He said it would mean ‘everything’ if Pompey win as his ‘best mate is a Southampton fan’.

Forrest added: ‘I’ve kept my season ticket, I’m down once a month, I flew down last night.’

‘I didn’t get a ticket for the 2008 final and that was gut-wrenching, so I just kept one.’

