HEARTBROKEN Pompey fans refused to stop supporting their beloved team despite being beaten by a ruthless Southampton side.

Hilsea’s Coach and Horses pub was packed with Pompey fans, chanting ‘Blue Army’ and ‘play up Pompey, Pompey play up’ during last night’s epic derby against arch rivals the Saints.

Fans at Fratton Park. Picture: Habibur Rahman

But as Pompey were pummelled 4-0, fans continued to cheer on the Blues and remain hopeful.

James Mulholland, 43, of Copnor, said: ‘It wasn’t how we wanted things to end. But Pompey has done us proud.’

Pompey went behind in the first half to a clinical Danny Ings, who put two past Craig MacGillivray, with Portsmouth failing to capitalise on early chances.

While the second half saw Cedric Soares and Nathan Redmond blast past the posts.

Heartbroken Blues fan Justin Carr, 32, of Hilsea, was watching the game. Speaking afterwards he said: ‘It was gutting to see Pompey lose. But I thought the lads put in a good effort.

‘We let ourselves down by not taking those early chances - we had at least four chances to score in the first. Gutting loss.’

Sam Cake, 31, of Copnor agreed and said: ‘I don’t think they gave a bad account of themselves. I’ve been to games recently where they were tactically poor. But they were up for it today. They lacked some confidence in front of goal. They started off well

‘But I don’t feel too disappointed about it. You’re talking Premier League team against League One side. They put in in a better performance today than the rest of the season.’

Andy Hall, 45, of Hilsea, added: ‘They gave a good account of themselves and weren’t outclassed despite the score line.

‘They were beaten by the better team. You can’t argue with a bit of Premier League claw. If they had got an earlier goal things could have been totally different.’

