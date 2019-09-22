Have your say

Portsmouth are set to host fierce rivals Southampton in the first south coast derby in over seven years.

The Carabao Cup clash is set to take place at a sold-out Fratton Park under the new lights next week.

Portsmouth's Brett Pitman scores his first goal of the match during the EFL Trophy match between Portsmouth and Crawley Town at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 3 September 2019. Photo by Joe Pepler.

It is the first time Pompey and Southampton have met since a 2-2 draw at St Mary’s in April 2012 in the Championship, when David Norris famously rescued a point with a strike late in injury time.

The third round cup tie will be the first south coast derby to take place at Fratton Park since December 2011.

If you were unable to get a ticket for the match before it sold out, don’t fear it has been selected for televised coverage.

Here’s what you need to know:

Is Portsmouth vs Southampton on TV?

Yes the south coast derby has been selected for TV coverage by Sky next week, which is not a surprise.

What channel is it on?

The game will be shown on Sky Sports Football and its HD channel.

What time is kick-off?

The game will start at 7.45pm on Tuesday, September 24, coverage will begin on Sky before the game.

Will it be on Now TV?

If you don’t have a Sky subscription you can still watch the game on Now TV.

The stream service offers sports passes which include Sky Sports channels.

They start from £9.99 for a day pass or you can get a Sky Sports Week Pass for £14.99 or a Sky Sports Month Pass for £33.99.