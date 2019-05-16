Portsmouth vs Sunderland TV: Is League One play-off second leg on TV? What channel is game on? Will Sky be showing it? What time is kick-off? Is it on NowTV?

Have your say

POMPEY are looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit as they bid to reach the League One play-off final at Wembley.

Sunderland arrive at Fratton Park on Thursday evening with the advantage after the first leg following Chris Maguire’s second-half strike on Saturday.

Alim Ozturk's challenge on Pompey's Gareth Evans Picture: Joe Pepler

The Blues will be looking for the sold-out home crowd to help see them through the tie and continue their play-off push.

If you have not be lucky enough to get a ticket to be at Fratton Park on Thursday, here are all the TV details you need to know:

Is Portsmouth vs Sunderland on TV?

Yes, Sky Sports are covering all of the EFL play-offs including the Championship games as well as League One and League Two.

What channel is it on?

Portsmouth’s second leg home match against Sunderland at Fratton Park will be shown on Sky Sports.

The match will be shown on both the Sky Sports Main Event and Football channels as well as the respective HD channels.

Coverage will start on Sky at 7.30pm on Thursday.

What time is kick-off?

Portsmouth's home match against Sunderland is a late one on Thursday, May 16.

The game will kick off at 7.45pm – the same time as the first leg, hopefully with a much better result though!

Is the match available on Now TV?

Because Now TV is owned by Sky, it features Sky Sports coverage.

So if you don't have a Sky subscription you can purchase a pass to watch the game on Now TV.

The streaming service offers one day, week long or month long passes.