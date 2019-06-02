The Pompey Walking Football team did themselves proud with some excellent performances in Mallorca.

Chairman Alan Scott was delighted and club captain Nick Robinson earned praise.

It was a brilliant effort from the team and they returned home with a trophy.

Scott said: ‘I knew it was a big Football Festival but was way beyond our expectations, more than 40 countries, more than 200 teams and more than 4,000 people.

‘Nick Robinson, our club captain, has done a brilliant job organising the event and getting 23 of our squad there and back and with no problems was an amazing achievement.

Nick thoroughly deserves the success of getting third place (and what a trophy) in the over 60s walking football section.

‘Their team led and captained by Nick were magnificent and oh so close to the final.

‘These were really tough experienced opponents who knew the tournament rules much better than us.

‘Everyone in the squad deserves a big thank you, even when not playing they turned out in force to support each other’s team.’

The 55-plus team led by Jules Heron came agonisingly close to qualifying for the finals but just missed out on goal difference, again a really tough group of opponents with no easy games.

The 70-plus years team led by Alan Scott had to play in the over 60s category, the average age of the team was 75 with two members at 80 and 85. They got three draws and had three defeats.

In the squad of eight, four of the team have had, or are diagnosed with Prostate Cancer and one with a serious heart condition.

A special mention here for Mark Bamber, captain who led by example and was without question the 70+ team man of the festival.

Chairman Scott said: ‘In hot conditions for the squad members to have competed at such a high tempo and performance says much for the Roko sessions and the work of our Pompey ITC Coaches and the commitment of all of our squad members to represent their club in the best way possible.

‘The whole squad have been magnificent in their behaviour and commitment and have been fantastic Ambassadors for Pompey in the Community, Portsmouth FC and the City of Portsmouth.’