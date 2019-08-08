Pompey are weighing up sending Leon Maloney to Holland for a brief period.

The fledgling forward has the option to train with Dutch second-tier side Volendam for two weeks.

And that could turn into a loan switch until around Christmas should he impress.

Maloney netted 16 goals in 22 appearances for Mark Kelly’s academy side last season, while he made his first-team debut as a substitute in the EFL Trophy at Southend.

That earned the Isle of Wight talent a third-year scholarship at Fratton Park, along with Brad Lethbridge and Joe Hancott.

Maloney featured in reserve games against Bognor, Aldershot and Woking this summer – but isn’t in Kenny Jackett’s plans for this campaign’s League One promotion push.

There’s a chance the 18-year-old could go to Volendam, though, and the Pompey boss feels it would enhance his development.

Jackett said: 'We’re looking at it. There's a request he could go out there and gain some experience, which might be good for him.

‘After that, it’s whether they want to take him on loan.

‘We’d have to suspend his scholarship but there are ways around it.

‘It’s about making sure, however, you do it legally. It still makes him available for the games that he can play here.

'It’s slightly different than the pro system but in the main you are still dealing with minors and it needs the care and protection.

‘It is an option for him and it would be a good experience for him to go out there for the two weeks.

‘If they do want to take him on loan then there’ll be discussions in terms of where they see him playing.

‘We’d have to give him a pro contract, but it can be done on exactly the same terms and it would be no different for the club in terms of finance.

‘It’s just a switch in contract to a standard pro contract and then it makes the loan far easier.’

Jackett and Kelly were set to discuss the plan for Maloney today, along with their aims for Lethbridge and Hancott.

The manager added: ‘We have a meeting on all the young guys because we have two reserve competitions and the EFL Trophy starts in early September.

‘There’s some planning to see who’s likely to play in that game and who's available first-team-wise.

‘Sometimes you need those games if you’ve been poor and other times you need to change it.

‘The young guys need to be available but we do need a plan for them as well.’