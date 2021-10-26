Pompey boss Danny Cowley welcomed Brian Wood MC to the Blues' training ground on Tuesday. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

A former soldier in the Princess of Wales's Royal Regiment who was awarded the Military Cross for gallantry in the Battle of Danny Boy (2004), he was invited down to Roko to spend time with and speak to the players and coaching staff.

Following a highly-decorated 16-year military career which incorporated tours of the Balkans, Iraq and Afghanistan, Sergeant Wood now delivers inspirational and compelling talks, where he shares his experiences from the battlefield and suggests ways that the lessons he has learnt can be applied to other walks of life.

In recent weeks Blues boss Danny Cowley has been forthright in his views over his squad’s mental toughness, leadership qualities and the difficulties they have in responding to adversity.

So it is no coincidence that the ex-soldier found himself invited down to Pompey to deliver one of his exhilarating sessions ahead of Saturday’s visit of Bolton and three important Fratton Park games in a row.

According to Sergeant Wood’s website, brianwoodmc.co.uk, ‘There is no greater leadership challenge than motivating men to put their lives on the line.

‘To succeed they have to know that you are a meticulous and competent planner and commander who can be trusted with their lives.’

They’re words which Cowley will, no doubt, be motivated by as he searches for solutions to Pompey’s recent troubles on the pitch.