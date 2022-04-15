Svetoslav Todorov and Johnny Ertl were both guests of the club for today’s League One match against the Imps, with both players’ return going down well among the Fratton faithful.

Toddy’s appearance comes 19 years to the very day that he scored the goal that booked the Blues’ return to the top flight – with his 73rd-minute strike in the 1-0 win against Burnley at Fratton Park on April 15, 2003, sending Harry Redknapp’s side up to the then Premiership.

That was one of 28 goals he scored for Pompey that year, with the popular Bulgarian finishing the season as Division One’s top scorer with 26 strikes to his name.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, the former West Ham forward scored 33 goals in 83 appearances for the Blues before leaving the club on a permanent basis to join Charlton in 2007.

Former skipper Ertl is back at Fratton Park after leaving the club in July 2015, following three seasons.

The Austrian made 88 appearances for Pompey during that time and was named The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season for the 2012-13 campaign – despite being sent off on the opening day of that term against Oxford United.

The combative midfielder hung up his boots at the age of 32 upon his Fratton Park departure.

He later revealed how he didn’t want to play for another club after his Pompey love affair ended.

Welcoming the duo back, along with another ‘legend; – Alan Knight – @therevba wrote on Twitter: Great to see them all... But particularly toddy!

@CoreyLFHoness wrote: Bet Toddy could still do a job in league one!

Meanwhile, @PompeyVeteran simply posted: Legends.