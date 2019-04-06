Have your say

Gareth Evans and Oli Hawkins have been rewarded for their Wembley heroics.

The pair start Pompey’s trip to Wycombe this afternoon as Kenny Jackett rings the changes.

Hawkins netted the penalty which won the Checkatrade Trophy, while Gareth Evans produced a man-of-the-match display, having both come off the bench against Sunderland.

At Adams Park they replace Ronan Curtis and Omar Bogle in the starting XI, the duo instead dropping to the bench.

Meanwhile, Bryn Morris returns to the squad following injury.

The former Wycombe loanee is on Pompey’s bench after sidelined since February with a groin issue.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Brown, Naylor, Close, Lowe, Pitman, Evans, Hawkins.

Subs: Bass, Walkes, Curtis, Bogle, Morris, Vaughan, Haunstrup.