Pompey fans have been having their say on Twitter after the defeat at Sunderland – and as usual they weren’t holding back on their opinions...

What another inspiring #Pompey performance that was. Imagine having two of the best strikers in league one, providing no service to one and leaving another on the bench. 2018 Curtis needs to be found quickly, McCorie should play RB for the season

Pompey fans made the long trek to Sunderland on Saturday - and have been vocal on Twitter. Picture: Malcolm Mackenzie

James_Robbins28

Yes defending was poor for their goals but every single delivery was abysmal from Pompey for the whole game. Didn't change even when Evans came on.

@noodlewoodle

Anyone would have thought Pompey got smashed of the park at home by the worst team in the league, rather than losing away to a team that will obviously be there or there about come end of season, give it a rest you bed-wetting clowns!

@markhawkins1969



Decent first 25 but from the equaliser onwards our game seemed to dwindle. I choose not to criticise our players in the stands or on SM. I know we can do better so personally not worried at this stage. Wouldn't surprise me if KJ changes it slightly. #Pompey

@wayneharrispfc

Ross McCrorie RB on Tuesday? #Pompey

@djliamh

Today wasn't Jackett's fault in the slightest so you can't be digging at him. Simply some players weren't good enough and are in danger in losing their starting place on the team sheet

@kingell

Re Curtis - KJ can’t keep starting him. Doesn’t look a player and hasn’t for a long time. Don’t know what the answer is. #pompey

@adarkelimited

I said before the season started 5 points out of the first 3 games, I expected 3 against Oxford and 1 against Ipswich & pompey. But that’ll do. We drive on now and try and win every other game. HTL.

@Jake71121606

Sunderland were unimaginative and scored from a set piece and a mistake from our RB. Pompey are still gelling as a side and let down by fullbacks who made mistakes. If Brown could deliver a set piece properly we'd have at drawn.

@Jon_Swords·

Need to sort this, no good being dominant and not winning games, I don’t believe Sunderland are as strong as last season yet we still cannot beat them.....come on Pompey let’s get this sorted!

@LotharMatthaus2