Pompey take on a Blackpool side that’s on a different level to last season.

Manager Simon Grayson believes the Seasiders have stepped it up a notch following their recruitment this summer.

Tom Naylor in action during Pompey's 1-0 loss to Blackpool at Fratton Park last season. Picture: Joe Pepler

Simon Sadler’s takeover at Bloomfield Road outfit allowed Blackpool to attract better players.

They've signed the likes of Joe Nuttall – previously linked with Pompey – from Blackburn, ex-Rangers man Ryan Hardie and Ben Heneghan has returned from Sheffield United.

Blackpool finished 10th in League One last term but currently sit second and are unbeaten from their opening five games.

Pompey defeated the Seasiders 2-1 in the fixture last season but lost 1-0 at Fratton Park.

And Grayson feels the Blues will be given a sterner test tomorrow.

He told the Blackpool Gazette ‘When you look at the squad, it’s a real strong squad at this moment.

‘That’s no disrespect to the players here last year but the whole club has moved to a different level.

‘Players have gone out of the club because they’ve needed some game time.

‘But they’ve also gone out because we’ve been able to attract what we think is a different level of quality.

‘That’s because our finances are a little bit richer to allow us to go out and get those players. It’s all relevant to where you are in the market.

‘But one thing I won’t do is sign someone for the sake of it. I want value for money.

‘I’m not prepared to go through with a deal if the player wants extortionate wages. If that’s the case, I’ll move on to another target.’