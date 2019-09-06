Have your say

Ronan Curtis was an unused substitute for the Republic of Ireland last night.

The Pompey winger remained on the bench as Mick McCarthy’s men clinched a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in a European Championships 2020 qualifier at the Aviva Stadium.

Ross McCrorie against skippered Scotland under-21s last night. Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Former Blues left-back Enda Stevens featured for Eire.

Curtis will be hoping to win his third cap for Ireland when they meet Bulgaria in a friendly on Tuesday in Dublin.

Meanwhile, Ross McCrorie skippered Scotland under-21s as they opened their Euro 2021 qualification bid with a 2-0 success against San Marino.

Billy Stark's men travel to Croatia on Tuesday.

Craig MacGillivray is out to make his Scotland bow tonight when they face Russia at Hampden Park.

The popular keeper has been called up to the senior squad for the first time in his career.