And the winger also revealed he had received an offer from Doncaster during his time with Pompey.

The 31-year-old was close to a reunion with former boss Paul Cook at Portman Road before the deal fell through two-years-ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tractor Boys instead opted to sign Kyle Edwards from West Brom, effectively ruling out a move for Jacobs.

Following his release by Pompey at the end of the season, the former Wolves & Wigan man has given his take over his collapsed move to Ipswich in August 2021.

He told BBC Radio Solent: ‘It’s one of those things that you see on deadline day, which comes up at the bottom of the screen on Sky Sports and you never really think it’ll happen to you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I knew Paul Cook really well and I think Danny was open to me leaving at the start of the season. That’s where it came from. I’ve spent a lot of my career successfully with Paul and as soon as he said would I be interested? It was a matter of time just to get it done.

‘The longer it went on over the weekend, I had an inkling that something was going on with another player down there. I didn't really hear anything on the Monday and after a couple of days I thought something might've been a stumbling block.

Michael Jacobs.

‘I don’t think it ever came from Paul but it was probably someone else at Ipswich. They signed someone else and I just got integrated back into the group at Pompey but didn’t play much football for six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It was a bit of a strange situation for me because I came off the back of a tough season with injuries under Kenny (Jackett). Everything had got agreed and I’d done my medical but nowadays boys become available, fail medicals and all sorts of stuff happens. Not one deal is plane sailing but for me it ended up going that way.

‘It didn’t ever affect the way I approached playing for Pompey because I ended up staying for another two years. Everyone was sound with me when I came back but it was one of those ones which was perfect for me going down there but it just didn't materialise the way I wanted it to. I was always happy to play for Pompey.’

However five-months later, Jacobs also had interest elsewhere, having been linked with a move to Doncaster.

Despite then Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey claiming his side had tabled a contract, the winger insisted he was never close to leaving Pompey in January 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘I wasn’t close to leaving but I think Doncaster made an offer for me in the January after (2022). I spoke to Gary McSheffery a few times but I was never close to taking it.