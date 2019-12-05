Have your say

Marcus Harness is rated 50-50 to feature for Pompey against Peterborough on Saturday.

The winger picked up a knee injury in Tuesday night’s 2-1 EFL Trophy win against Northampton.

The Blues will make a decision on Friday to determine whether or not the former Burton man will be fit to face the Posh.

Harness scored Pompey’s winning goal against the Cobblers, taking his tally for the season to five.

The wide man enjoyed a blistering start to his Fratton Park career, following a summer move from the Brewers.

However, his form has dipped since returning from a thigh injury that ruled him out for a month.

Marcus Harness celebrates scoring against Northampton Picture: Sean Ryan

Harness has dropped below Ryan Williams in the right-wing pecking order but remains one of the Blues’ main attacking threats.

When asked about injuries in the run-up to Saturday’s game against Peterborough, Pompey boss Kenny Jackett said: ‘They only one we’re waiting on is Marcus Harness.

‘He got a knock to his knee on Tuesday night against Northampton and as it stands at the moment it’s 50-50.

‘We’ll find out Friday morning whether he’s okay or not.’

Peterborough have their own injury concerns ahead of an important game at Fratton Park.

Siriki Dembele (wrist) and Marcus Maddison (illness) are doubts, while Frazer Blacke-Tracy has already been ruled out.