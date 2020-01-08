Have your say

Ronan Curtis is aiming to be crowned the PFA Bristol Street Motors League One Player of the Month for a second straight time.

The Pompey winger collected the prize in November when he comfortably won a fans’ vote.

Ronan Curtis celebrates scoring against Wycombe. Picture: Graham Hunt

And after continuing his Curtis’ barnstorming form into December, he's again been shortlisted for the prize.

The Republic of Ireland international scored in successive games against Accrington, Ipswich, Wycombe and MK Dons. It took his tally to 11 goals for the campaign and is currently the Blues’ top scorer.

Curtis faces strong competition for the gong, though, and is up against Burton striker Liam Boyce, Rotherham’s Michael Ihiekwe, Bristol Rovers’ Anssi Jaakola, Accrington midfielder Sean McConville and AFC Wimbledon’s Joe Pigott.

You can vote for Curtis by clicking here. Voting closes at 8am tomorrow.